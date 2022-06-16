The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 colors that can be modified by the user. Red = Increase in Offer Green = Increase in demand Gray Candle = decrease in demand and supply Blue = Smart Money Acting Movements in an upward direction indicate strength. Downward movement Indicates weakness. Regardless of the direction of Price, the strongest Volume needs to be going up. indicator created based on the theory of R. Wyckoff



