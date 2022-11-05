History Pattern Search mt5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.12
- Updated: 5 November 2022
- Activations: 20
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date.
Options:
Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display;
SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data;
IndicatorColor - indicator color;
Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view;
Next are the settings of the text field, in which you can enter the date, which you can immediately jump to by pressing 'enter'.
Options:
Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display;
SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data;
IndicatorColor - indicator color;
Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view;
Next are the settings of the text field, in which you can enter the date, which you can immediately jump to by pressing 'enter'.