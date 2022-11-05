History Pattern Search mt5

The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date.

Options:

Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display;

SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data;

IndicatorColor - indicator color;

Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view;



Next are the settings of the text field, in which you can enter the date, which you can immediately jump to by pressing 'enter'.
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3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator builds alternative quotes based on the average price of a bar and shadows for a specified period of time or according to a fixed body size. Options: StartDrawing - the date from which the indicator will build quotes; PerCounting - period for calculating the average body size and shadows. If AverageBody = 0, then it builds at an average price; AverageBody - fixed candlestick body size. If greater than zero, builds on this parameter.
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Easy Chart Navigate
Yevhenii Levchenko
Utilities
This indicator will allow you to quickly go to the chart section that interests you, without unnecessary time costs. pt_shift - step of vertical scrolling; ButtonsHeight - button height; ButtonsWidth - button width; ButtonsColor - color of buttons; ButtonsBordersColor - button border color; Font - font; TextColor - button text color; TextSize - button text size; ButtonsBack - buttons in the background; ButtonsSelection - select buttons for movements; ButtonsHidden - hide buttons in
Zig Zag Patterns
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
This indicator is looking for such market models as: head and shoulders, triangles, double tops and bottoms, flags, wedges and three touches. Options: barsToProcess - the initial number of bars to calculate; ArrowSize - arrow size; AllowablePatternLength - minimum length of the pattern (in bars); AllowablePatternPriceDiv - the minimum height of the pattern, applicable for all but the 'head and shoulders', 'double top' patterns (for the latter there is another parameter); AllowablePriceAberrat
ZigZag Price Movement Patterns
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
Индикатор ищет подобную ценовую структуру, сравнивая с последней ценовой структурой. Размер паттерна (грубо говоря количество переломов зигзага) настраивается (всегда меньше на 1, чем введено - нулевой перелом не считается). Все найденные совпадения отмечаются прямоугольником. Так же к паттернам существует быстрая навигация с помощью кнопочек "Next patt" и "Prev patt". В индикатор вшиты два индикатора типа ЗигЗа г : стандартный зигзаг и пользовательский , моей разработки. Параметры настройки ста
Moving Gann Angles Indicator
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator plots a fan of trend lines (after clicking on a certain candle), similar to the classic Gann angles. A feature of the indicator is that it plots angles not only on a fixed scale, but also uses the average statistical price of a certain number of bars (to choose from). The indicator has two ways to calculate the average price for corners (optional): 1) calculation of the average price movement (for a certain number of bars) from High to Low; 2) calculation of the average price movem
SR Levels
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
Индикатор ищет уровни поддержки и сопротивления, определяя важные ценовые уровни. Параметры индикатора: Mode - метод определения уровней: 1) High_Low - по теням, 2) Open_Close - по цене открытия и закрытия; Period_ - период индикатора, внутри которого ищется важный ценовой уровень (например, если стоит 12 - ищет уровень внутри 12 баров, сдвигаясь каждый раз на бар вперёд); Touches - количество касаний цены; BreakAlert - выдавать алерт при обнаружении уровня; NewLevelAlert - выдавать алерт при о
Weekend Objects Time Shift
Yevhenii Levchenko
Utilities
Иногда бывает, что наши построения на графике выходят за пределы последнего бара. После выходных, эти построения могут измениться в виду особенностей учета времени в мт5. Данный индикатор поможет решить эту проблему - он проходит по всем графикам и сдвигает дату объекта, которая дальше, чем нулевой бар.  После завершения работы индикатор удаляется. Параметры: Direction - направление сдвига; DaysShift - количество дней, на которые сдвигается дата объекта, правее нулевого бара.
FREE
Multi Mode Gann Angles Indicator
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
Multi-Mode Gann Angles Indicator (MT5) A live trading signal using this indicator is available here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2376159 The indicator draws a fan of trend lines after clicking on a selected candle. The visual structure is similar to classic Gann angles. The scale of the angles can be calculated either using a fixed value or based on the average price movement over a specified number of bars. The indicator works independently on each timeframe. Trend lines are visible only
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