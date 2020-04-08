Daily Volume Profile

Daily Volume Profile (Multi-Day) for MT5

This indicator provides a clean, fast and highly optimized Daily Volume Profile for the last N days, updated automatically every minute without flickering or chart lag.
It draws full market structure: POC, VAH, VAL, Value Area, Day High/Low, Volume Distribution Buckets, and adapts dynamically to any timeframe using built-in shifting logic.

Key Features:
✔ Volume Profile for the last N days (configurable)
✔ True daily POC, VAH, VAL with automatic labels
✔ Day High/Low with dynamic shading
✔ Non-intrusive objects (back-layer drawing, minimal clutter)
✔ Auto-update every 60 seconds (EventSetTimer)
✔ Smart histogram scaling based on price volatility & volume
✔ Per-timeframe shift settings (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)

Perfect for:
• Intraday / Swing traders
• Volume profile analysis
• Supply & demand levels
• Market structure mapping
• Fast charting without delays

Advantages:
• No repainting
• Zero CPU load
• No flicker when updating
• Clean, clear and professional visual display

If you use Volume Profile in your trading, this indicator gives the most stable and visually accurate daily volume zones — exactly where liquidity and price reaction levels appear.


