Daily Volume Profile (Multi-Day) for MT5

This indicator provides a clean, fast and highly optimized Daily Volume Profile for the last N days, updated automatically every minute without flickering or chart lag.

It draws full market structure: POC, VAH, VAL, Value Area, Day High/Low, Volume Distribution Buckets, and adapts dynamically to any timeframe using built-in shifting logic.

Key Features:

✔ Volume Profile for the last N days (configurable)

✔ True daily POC, VAH, VAL with automatic labels

✔ Day High/Low with dynamic shading

✔ Non-intrusive objects (back-layer drawing, minimal clutter)

✔ Auto-update every 60 seconds (EventSetTimer)

✔ Smart histogram scaling based on price volatility & volume

✔ Per-timeframe shift settings (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)

Perfect for:

• Intraday / Swing traders

• Volume profile analysis

• Supply & demand levels

• Market structure mapping

• Fast charting without delays

Advantages:

• No repainting

• Zero CPU load

• No flicker when updating

• Clean, clear and professional visual display

If you use Volume Profile in your trading, this indicator gives the most stable and visually accurate daily volume zones — exactly where liquidity and price reaction levels appear.