VolumeProfile MT5

4.14

Description:

The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile).

Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants.


Features:

  • Customizable Market Profile
  • Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume
  • Shows critical low volume zones
  • Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points
  • integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Automatic calculation your defined timeset in all timeframes
  • Drag & Drop for live calculation
  • Also available for MT4
  • Section POCs (Display multiple POCs and VAL/VAH lines in one Chart)

Settings:

Variable
 Standard Value Description
Bar History
 1440
 Number of historical Bars to calculate from if "Auto calc history" is set to false
Level of Detail
 1 Set the resolution for the profile. For protection purposes the level of detail will be automaticaly recalculated if you open a high volatile chart such as BTC.
Mirror to left side
false
 Mirrors the whole VolumeProfile to the left side of the chart (Size can be adjusted with "Scale" input)
Horizontal Position (auto)
true
 - Set this value to "true" to let the volume profile automaticaly align to your screen.
- Set this value to "false" to ajust the X-Position with the variable "X-Position"
Horizontal Position (manual)
 0
 Set the X Position of the Indicator on the screen (recommended value is 30 to 60)
Scale
 10 Adjust the percentage of the chart, to be coverd by the VolumeProfile
Enable History Start line false Enable the History Start line, with which you can choose the calculation start of the Profile -  drag & Drop to calculate the VolumeProfile
Enable History End line true Enable the History End line, that shows until which candle the VolumeProfile will be calculated - drag & Drop to calculate the VolumeProfile
History line width 3 Set the History line width
History line color SlateGray Set the History line color
Enable Section POC  true Enable/Disable the section POC
Steps of POC 10 Set the number of POCs
Tie to Period separator true ties the sPOC to Period separators
Width of POC 2 Width of sPOC
Color POC Up Cornflower Blue Set the color for a POC that is higher than the last POC
Color POC Down Orchid Set the color for a POC that is lower than the last POC
POC Style solid Set solid or dotted POC Lines
Bars in XX XX Set the Bars for every Period if not tied to Period separator
Refresh auto
true
 Set this to "false" if you want the VolumeProfile to not refresh automaticaly
Refresh rate
10
 Adjust the refresh timer (Refresh the VolumeProfile every X seconds). Setting this value too low, will lead to a much slower performance
Auto calc history
 false
 Set this to "true" to activate the automatic conversion of minutes when the timeframe has changed
History (in Minutes)
 1440
 Set the time in minutes, that is used for the calculation of the VolumeProfile
Value Area percentage 70 Set the percentage of the Value Area
Enable Volume Profile  true Set this to "false" if you wish to hide the Volume Profile
Profile_Color
 Green
 Color of the area with 70% of all volume (fair value area)
Profile_Color_VLow
 OrangeRed
 Color of the areas with low volume
Profile_Background
 true
 Set the profile to background
POC_Style
 0
 Set the Style of the Point of Control
POC_Color
 Green
 Set the Color of the POC
POC_Width
 1
 Set the Width of the POC
POC_Background
 true
 Set the POC to background
VAL_Style
 0
 Set the Style of the Value Area Low Line
VAL_Color
 Orange
 Set the Color of the VAL
VAL_Width
 2
 Set the Width of the VAL
VAL_Background
 true
 Set the VAL to the Background
VAH_Style 0
 Set the Style of the Volume Area High
VAH_Color Orange
 Set the Color of the VAH
VAH_Width 2
 Set the Width of the VAH
VAH_Background true
 Set the VAH to the Background
Set custom History values (below) false Swtich between the general "Bar History" and the custom History values below
Bar History XX XX History in Bars if the Time Frame is XX


Reviews 9
Douglas De Souza Goncalves
26
Douglas De Souza Goncalves 2023.11.29 22:55 
 

I migrate to another account with the same broker but the indicator doesn't work... do I need to do some activation or something like that for the indicator to work again? thank you very much

Jan Patzig
51
Jan Patzig 2023.08.09 15:42 
 

Supaaaaa...

00023867
164
00023867 2022.02.09 16:20 
 

a very good indicator

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Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
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Description: The Multi POC displays multiple Point Of Controls on one chart.  This Indicator is also already included in the "VolumeProfile" Indicator . Features: Customizable Range POC Customizable section POCs with VAL&VAH lines Works on all timeframes Drag & Drop for live calculation Support: The indicator is constantly being developed and improved. Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indic
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Douglas De Souza Goncalves
26
Douglas De Souza Goncalves 2023.11.29 22:55 
 

I migrate to another account with the same broker but the indicator doesn't work... do I need to do some activation or something like that for the indicator to work again? thank you very much

Jan Patzig
51
Jan Patzig 2023.08.09 15:42 
 

Supaaaaa...

RuedigerWuest
24
RuedigerWuest 2022.06.25 15:26 
 

Ich find das Tool sehr gut gelungen und hilfreich. Leider läuft es auf meinem Windows 11 Notebook nicht mehr. Nur unter Windows 10 läuft es bei mir.

00023867
164
00023867 2022.02.09 16:20 
 

a very good indicator

271811
199
271811 2022.01.26 18:04 
 

Please BEWARE of Fake Reviews by this seller!!Dont waste your money!! VERY BUGGY!! indicator options does not work correctly!!

No I am not selling my own product!! Im not a coder or programmer!! Mr Hess Volume Profile

is no good! It blinks when you change options...Terrible coding IMO!! Dont believe me, go ahead and purchase!!

Robert Hess
1835
Reply from developer Robert Hess 2022.02.09 16:52
My Opinion: I think this is an account of somebody who is selling his own products and rate others bad, so he can sell his own stuff better. The Story: He bought (edit: *rented) the indicator for a Month, seemed very happy and all of a sudden he mentioned various "bugs". I wanted to help him, told him to give me the neccesary informations that I needed to look where exactly the problem is, because: I tested every setting on every timeframe and nearly every chart but couldnt find these issues that he mentioned. I even implemented a new feature on the MT4 version especialy for him. But neither he wanted to be helped, nor could I find any bug in the indicator!?
Lagoon3800
19
Lagoon3800 2021.11.08 10:40 
 

Hallo! Habe Volume Profile am 2.11.2021 für 165$ hier erworben, mir wurden 196,35 von Paypal abgebucht - absolut unfair. Wo findet man eine genauere Anleitung um auch alle Feinheiten dieses Indikators nutzen zu können?

Robert Hess
1835
Reply from developer Robert Hess 2021.12.03 10:50
Hallo Lagoon3800, wie bereits erwähnt findest du eine umfassende Tabelle in der allgemeinen Übersicht des Indikators. Die 19% die du zusätzlich per PayPal bezahlt hast sind leider als Mehrwertsteuer (VAT) in Deutschland fällig. Dafür können weder ich, noch der Webseitenbetreiber etwas. Ich hoffe ich konnte dennoch zu Aufklärung beitragen :) Robert
CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2020.06.05 11:59 
 

Jeden Euro wert! Ich finde es schade, dass manche Leute Bewertungen abgeben und dann auch noch aufgrund ihres mangelnden Wissens negative... Ich arbeite schon länger mit diesem Profil und nach diversen Tests und Fehlkäufen anderer Anbieter stimmen hier die Daten perfekt! Worauf kommt es eigentlich an? 1. Wenn ich rückwärtigen Raum betrachte, z.B. im M5 30 Tage als Profil darstellen will, muss ich 8640 Perioden nutzen, hier versagen manch andere, denn dort stellt man "Monat" ein und es wird nur auf die Daten der Monatskerze zugegriffen, was natürlich, je jünger der Monat ist nichts bringt. 2. Dieser Indikator hier aktualisiert sich sauber und das auch in volatilen Situationen, glaubt mir, wenn es richtig um Geld geht, ist es sehr ärgerlich, wenn ein Indikator die ganze Plattform aufhängt. 3. Man kann den Indikator mehrfach auf einen Chart verwenden und dann sieht man auch beim Umschalten die gleichen Daten, wenn man diese auch entsprechend einstellt. (Visualisierung z.B. nur in H1, dann Perioden 720 wenn man 30 Tage darstellen will) 4. Man kann Farbe, Skalierung, links rechts... alles frei gestalten und wenn gewünscht auch nur die Linien anzeigen. 5. Wenn man wirklich mit einem Indikator arbeitet, dann holt man den Preis dafür bereits nach 1 oder ein paar Trades wieder rein und hier stimmt P/L absolut, was man hier sicher von einigen 10 oder X Euro Produkten nicht sagen kann. 6. Bevor man etwas negativ bewertet, sollte man sich mit der Systematik dahinter beschäftigen und niemand zwingt einen etwas zu kaufen, ein Top Produkt aber aufgrund der eigenen Fehlentscheidung schlecht zu bewerten ist absolut daneben und solche Leute werden auch nie erfolgreich sein, denn sie suchen die Schuld für ihre eigenen Fehler bei anderen. Warum schreibe ich das alles? Weil ich absolut zufrieden mit dem Produkt bin, man auch mit dem Entwickler kommunizieren kann, er es immer aktiv weiter entwickelt und weil es mich ärgert, wenn jemand etwas ohne ausreichende Fachkenntnis schlechter bewertet. Absolute Empfehlung und außerdem - man kann es ja auch erst mal einen Monat testen. Danke und weiter so :-)

James Lavoie
56
James Lavoie 2019.05.14 15:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert Hess
1835
Reply from developer Robert Hess 2021.04.25 13:54
Hi James, i wanted to solve the problems with you, but sadly you didnt answered. I think one star isn't what the indicator deserve.
Faisal Javed
803
Faisal Javed 2019.04.24 23:29 
 

Excellent tool and helpful as a part of your trading strategy. Highly recommened.

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