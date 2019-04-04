VolumeProfile MT5

Bar History

1440

Number of historical Bars to calculate from if "Auto calc history" is set to false



Level of Detail

1 Set the resolution for the profile. For protection purposes the level of detail will be automaticaly recalculated if you open a high volatile chart such as BTC.



Mirror to left side

false

Mirrors the whole VolumeProfile to the left side of the chart (Size can be adjusted with "Scale" input)



Horizontal Position (auto)

true

- Set this value to "true" to let the volume profile automaticaly align to your screen.

- Set this value to "false" to ajust the X-Position with the variable "X-Position"

Horizontal Position (manual)

0

Set the X Position of the Indicator on the screen (recommended value is 30 to 60)



Scale

10 Adjust the percentage of the chart, to be coverd by the VolumeProfile

Enable History Start line false Enable the History Start line, with which you can choose the calculation start of the Profile - drag & Drop to calculate the VolumeProfile

Enable History End line true Enable the History End line, that shows until which candle the VolumeProfile will be calculated - drag & Drop to calculate the VolumeProfile

History line width 3 Set the History line width

History line color SlateGray Set the History line color

Enable Section POC true Enable/Disable the section POC

Steps of POC 10 Set the number of POCs

Tie to Period separator true ties the sPOC to Period separators

Width of POC 2 Width of sPOC

Color POC Up Cornflower Blue Set the color for a POC that is higher than the last POC

Color POC Down Orchid Set the color for a POC that is lower than the last POC



POC Style solid Set solid or dotted POC Lines

Bars in XX XX Set the Bars for every Period if not tied to Period separator

Refresh auto

true

Set this to "false" if you want the VolumeProfile to not refresh automaticaly



Refresh rate

10

Adjust the refresh timer (Refresh the VolumeProfile every X seconds). Setting this value too low, will lead to a much slower performance



Auto calc history

false

Set this to "true" to activate the automatic conversion of minutes when the timeframe has changed



History (in Minutes)

1440

Set the time in minutes, that is used for the calculation of the VolumeProfile



Value Area percentage 70 Set the percentage of the Value Area

Enable Volume Profile true Set this to "false" if you wish to hide the Volume Profile

Profile_Color

Green

Color of the area with 70% of all volume (fair value area)



Profile_Color_VLow

OrangeRed

Color of the areas with low volume



Profile_Background

true

Set the profile to background



POC_Style

0

Set the Style of the Point of Control



POC_Color

Green

Set the Color of the POC

POC_Width

1

Set the Width of the POC

POC_Background

true

Set the POC to background



VAL_Style

0

Set the Style of the Value Area Low Line



VAL_Color

Orange

Set the Color of the VAL

VAL_Width

2

Set the Width of the VAL

VAL_Background

true

Set the VAL to the Background



VAH_Style 0

Set the Style of the Volume Area High

VAH_Color Orange

Set the Color of the VAH

VAH_Width 2

Set the Width of the VAH

VAH_Background true

Set the VAH to the Background

Set custom History values (below) false Swtich between the general "Bar History" and the custom History values below