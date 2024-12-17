Total Volume Profile

Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC, Value Area, Developing POC, Anchored VWAP, Volume Delta; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with.


Features:

1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels.
2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data
3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count.
4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range).
5.    Showing Value Area (VA)
6.    Drawing Developing Point of Control (POC)
7.    Drawing an Anchored VWAP.
8.    Showing the levels where buy pressure were stronger than sell pressure, and vice versa.  
9.    Displaying the volume traded at each level of Volume Profile.
10.    Adjustable Transparency for histogram bars to avoid distracting.
11.    Capable of being applied multiple times on chart to find different important levels at any given time range (especially useful for sessions).
12.    Showing the volume delta (CVD) of the selected range at the top right of the rectangle.
13.    Simple to set on chart and fast in calculation.
 


How to use:

  • After downloading and installing the indicator, run it on a chart, a rectangle will be appeared on the most recent candles. By moving your mouse, the Volume Profile of this default area will be drawn one candle after the end of the rectangle. Move the rectangle, from its middle point or its right/left edges, to the place where you want to see its Volume Profile. The indicator should instantly draw VP. If “tick calculation” is enabled, it may take some time to download the necessary tick data. Generally, the fastest calculation will be done when “calculation timeframe” is set to “current”, going deep into lower timeframes for calculation may take some time before drawing VP bars.
  • Every VP bar covers a range of price. If you want this price range to be fixed, set “Fiexed Bar Height” parameter to your desired value (in points). Otherwise, you can set the indicator to show you a fixed number of bars wherever you apply the indicator. In this case, set the “Fiexed Bar Height” parameter to zero, and the “Number of VP Bars” parameter to your desired number.
  • You can set Value Area Percentage, or when you don’t need it, you can set its color parameter (“VA color”) to NONE.
  • You can enable/disable Developing POC and Anchored VWAP.
  • To set the length of VP bars, there is a “Ratio” parameter in the input, that is in fact the ratio of POC length (the longest VP bar) to the chart width.
  • If you are not satisfied with visual presentation of volume traded at each level through VP bars, you can set a color for “Traded Volume Text Color” parameter to see the actual number of traded volume at each VP bar (indicator will not, and cannot, show these numbers when VP bar height is too small).
  • If you are interested in “Sessions Volume Profile,” which needs VP to be applied multiple times on the chart, just set different numbers for the last parameter of the input in every new running of the indicator, and you will be able to run as many VP on the chart as you wish.
  • Set the “Bars Color Transparency” parameter to lower numbers (between 50-0) if you are more interested to see the price candles, not VP bars, and to higher numbers (between 50-100) if you want to see VP bars more clearly.
  • When you set a color for “Buy Pressure” parameter, every VP bar that in its price range the buyers were stronger than sellers will be shown with that color, and the same goes for “Sell Pressure” parameter.  
 
I think this indicator covers almost all concepts related to Volume Profile trading strategies, but am ready to hear and, if possible, implement any other concept that you think is missing, and you kindly write it here for me to improve the indicator.

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Shahabeddin Baset
4.81 (26)
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Classic MACD It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram . The Histogram has 4 colors , showing its movement direction as simple as possible. The smoothing factor in the input helps to eliminate noisy signals. Besides different price types (hlc, hlcc, ohlc, ...), there is an option to use volume data as the source for MACD calculations (which is better to be used by real volume not unreliable tick volume). While the original MACD indicator uses Exponential Moving Average, this indicator provide
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ADXW Cloud Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
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Full implementation of Directional Movement System for trading, originally developed by Welles Wilder, with modifications to improve profitability, to reduce the number of unfavorable signals, and with Stop Loss lines. No re-paint Features Buy/sell signals displayed on the chart Stop levels visually indicated on the chart Profit-taking points presented in the indicator window Exit points for unfavorable positions presented in the indicator window Signal confirmation through high/low swing cros
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Shahabeddin Baset
5 (6)
Indicators
OBV MACD Calculating MACD based on OBV data Features 3 outputs: MACD & Signal & Histogram 4 Colored Histogram Smoothing factor show/hide option for MACD & Signal lines Description Among the few indicators developed for working with volume data, OBV (On Balance Volume) is the simplest yet most informative one. Its logic is straightforward: when the closing price is above the previous close, today's volume is added to the previous OBV; conversely, when the closing price is below the previous close
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Shahabeddin Baset
4.57 (7)
Indicators
This is Wilder's ADX with cloud presentation of DI+ & DI- lines. Features 4 standard lines of the ADX indicator: DI+, DI-, ADX, ADXR cloud presentation of DI+/DI- lines with transparent colors applicable to all time-frames and all markets What Is ADX J. Welles Wilder Jr., the developer of well-known indicators such as RSI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR, believed that the Directional Movement System, which is partially implemented in ADX indicator, was his most satisfying achievement. In his 1978 book,
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ARC Ichimoku
Shahabeddin Baset
5 (2)
Indicators
Combination of Ichimoku and Super Trend indicators. 1. ARC (Average Range times Constant) The concept of ARC or Volatility System was introduced by Welles Wilder Jr. in his 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems . It has since been adapted and modified into the popular Super Trend indicator. The fundamental idea behind ARC is simple: to identify support and resistance levels, you multiply a constant with the Average True Range (ATR) . Then, you either subtract or add the resulting
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High Low Swing
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
High Low Swing (HLS) Indicator The HLS indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify swing highs and lows in the market, aiding swing traders in making informed decisions. It offers an adjustable "degree" parameter, allowing you to customize the sensitivity to strong price movements based on current market conditions. Features: •    Clear Buy/Sell Signals: The indicator plots signals directly on the chart, simplifying trade identification. •    Adjustable Swing Strength: The "degr
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Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
ARC Ichimoku Signals
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Combination of Ichimoku and Super Trend indicators, with Signals and live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader Terminal. Features: Display five reliable signals of ARC Ichimoku Filter signals by their strength level (strong, neutral, weak) Send live notifications on Mobile App and Meta Trader terminal S ignals remain consistent without repainting Applicable across all time-frames Suitable for all markets Notifications format: "ARC Ichimoku | XAUUSD | BUY at 1849.79 | Tenken-Kijun cross |
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