KT Volume Profile MT5

KT Volume Profile helps you study where trading activity was concentrated inside a chart area that you choose. Place the rectangle over the move you want to examine, then drag its left or right boundary. The profile recalculates immediately and plots a horizontal histogram across the selected price range.

Choose the part of the chart that matters

You are not tied to a fixed session or lookback. The movable box lets you isolate a trend leg, consolidation, breakout base, news move, or any other section you want to compare. Extending or shortening the box updates the profile, so it is easy to see how participation changed as the move developed.

Read volume by price, not only by time

The longer histogram bars mark price levels where more volume accumulated inside the box, while shorter bars show areas with less activity. This gives you a practical view of where the market spent more effort and where it moved through quickly.

Use the Point of Control as a live reference

The dashed POC line marks the price with the highest accumulated volume in the selected area. Traders can use it as a reference for balance, reactions, retests, support, or resistance. It is a context level, so its value depends on the market structure and the section of the chart you selected. Optional alerts can notify you when price crosses the POC.

Volume source and chart display

Choose tick volume or real volume. Real volume is used when your broker provides it for the symbol; otherwise tick volume is the practical choice available on most forex feeds. You can also adjust the profile color, box width and color, show or hide the POC, and set the POC color, line style, and width.