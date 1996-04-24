Volume Delta Profile V 2 Enhanced

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Volume Delta Profile V2 Enhanced

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Professional Volume & Delta Analysis Tool

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Overview

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**Volume Delta Profile** is a professional-grade analytical tool that combines traditional Volume Profile analysis with advanced Delta and Imbalance detection. This comprehensive indicator provides traders with an intricate view of market dynamics, capturing the continuous ebb and flow of price fluctuations over time through live graphical representation of auction data.





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Key Features

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📊 5 Display Modes

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- **VOL** - Total Volume Histogram: Shows overall trading volume distribution

- **BS** - Buy/Sell Split: Visualizes buying vs selling pressure at each price level

- **ΔH** - Delta Histogram: Displays net delta (buy - sell volume) with positive/negative separation

- **B/S#** - Volume Numbers: Shows exact buy/sell volume figures at each level

- **Δ#** - Delta Numbers: Displays delta values with MAX/MIN markers and close delta





🎯 Core Functionality

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Value Area Analysis

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- **Value Area (VA)**: Identifies the price range containing 68% of trading activity (1 standard deviation)

- **Value Area High (VAH)** and **Value Area Low (VAL)**: Delineate the upper and lower boundaries

- **Point of Control (POC)**: The price level with the highest traded volume

- **Developing VA**: Real-time visualization of evolving value area dynamics





Advanced Delta Features

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- **Buy/Sell Volume Split**: Accurate separation

- **Delta Histogram**: Visual representation of net buying/selling pressure

- **Delta Markers**:

- ▲ MAX: Highest positive delta level

- ▼ MIN: Lowest negative delta level

- Cls ▲/▼: Last candle delta

- **Net Delta Display**: Total delta with positive/negative breakdown





Imbalance Detection

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- **Volume Imbalance**: Identifies significant buying/selling imbalances at price levels

- **Bullish/Bearish Imbalance Coloring**: Visual distinction for easy identification

- **Configurable Multiplier**: Customizable sensitivity for imbalance detection

- **Top Imbalances Only**: Option to show only the most significant imbalances





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Interactive Controls

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📱 Button Controls

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- **VOL/BS/ΔH/B/S#/Δ#** - Cycle through display modes

- **L→ / ←R** - Toggle profile direction (left-to-right or right-to-left)

- **+/-** - Adjust scale (bar width) for precise visualization

- **VA** - Toggle Value Area display on/off

- **DR** - Force redraw/refresh the profile

- **DLT** - Delete the selected profile

- **FG/BG** - Toggle foreground/background display





⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

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- **Q** - Toggle between mono and Gauss color schemes

- **W** - Press to extend levels forward, release to revert

- **W (double-press)** - Toggle persistent extension

- **A** - Switch between background and foreground display

- **Z** - Toggle chart scale fixing





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Technical Specifications

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📈 Data Processing

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- **Minute-level Precision**: Uses M1 M2 ant time frame data of your choice for accurate volume distribution

- **Intelligent Volume Distribution**: Distributes volume across price levels based on candle structure

- **Real-time Updates**: Live updates on every tick for current candle

- **Multi-timeframe Support**: Works across all timeframes





🎨 Customization Options

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- **Color Settings**: Fully customizable colors for all elements

- **Scale Control**: Adjustable bar width (1-500 points per bar)

- **Imbalance Multiplier**: Configurable sensitivity (default 2.0)

- **Extension Bars**: Forward extension of VA and POC lines





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Use Cases

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📊 For Traders

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- **Support/Resistance Identification**: Precise S/R levels from volume profile

- **Market Sentiment Analysis**: Buy/sell volume reveals trader bias

- **Entry/Exit Points**: Value Area boundaries provide optimal trade zones

- **Breakout Confirmation**: Volume imbalances confirm breakout strength

- **Divergence Detection**: Price vs volume/delta divergence signals





📈 For Analysts

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- **Market Structure Analysis**: Understand auction market behavior

- **Volume Distribution**: Identify accumulation/distribution patterns

- **Delta Analysis**: Track momentum and absorption

- **Imbalance Trading**: Spot institutional order flow





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System Requirements

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- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

- **Account**: Works on both demo and real accounts

- **Timeframes**: All timeframes supported

- **Symbols**: All symbols supported





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Advantages

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✅ **All-in-One Solution**: Combines Volume Profile, Delta, and Imbalance analysis

✅ **Real-time Updates**: Live market data processing

✅ **Highly Customizable**: Extensive color and behavior options

✅ **User-Friendly**: Intuitive button controls and keyboard shortcuts

✅ **Professional Grade**: Used by institutional traders

✅ **Fast Performance**: Optimized for speed and efficiency

✅ **Persistent Profiles**: Saves and restores profiles across sessions

✅ **Foreground/Background**: Flexible display options





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Version History

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- **v2.0** - Enhanced Volume Delta Profile

- Added Buy/Sell split histogram

- Added Delta histogram and numbers

- Added Imbalance detection

- Added MAX/MIN delta markers

- Added real-time updates

- Added profile persistence

- Enhanced security with hardcoded license





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Quick Start Guide

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1. **Install** the indicator on your MT5 platform

2. **Draw a rectangle** on the chart (double-click to set time-price range)

3. **Use the buttons** to customize the display

4. **Analyze** volume distribution, delta, and imbalances

5. **Trade** with confidence using professional-level insights





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