Volume Delta Profile V 2 Enhanced


IMPORTANT NOTICE – LICENSE & ACTIVATION REQUIRED

🚨 Activation Instructions:

Upon completing your purchase, please contact us immediately to receive your license key, password, or activation details. Without these, the software will not function. We are here to ensure a seamless activation process and assist you with any questions



Volume Delta Profile V2 Enhanced
================================

Professional Volume & Delta Analysis Tool
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Overview
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**Volume Delta Profile** is a professional-grade analytical tool that combines traditional Volume Profile analysis with advanced Delta and Imbalance detection. This comprehensive indicator provides traders with an intricate view of market dynamics, capturing the continuous ebb and flow of price fluctuations over time through live graphical representation of auction data.

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Key Features
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📊 5 Display Modes
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- **VOL** - Total Volume Histogram: Shows overall trading volume distribution
- **BS** - Buy/Sell Split: Visualizes buying vs selling pressure at each price level
- **ΔH** - Delta Histogram: Displays net delta (buy - sell volume) with positive/negative separation
- **B/S#** - Volume Numbers: Shows exact buy/sell volume figures at each level
- **Δ#** - Delta Numbers: Displays delta values with MAX/MIN markers and close delta

🎯 Core Functionality
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Value Area Analysis
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Value Area (VA)**: Identifies the price range containing 68% of trading activity (1 standard deviation)
- **Value Area High (VAH)** and **Value Area Low (VAL)**: Delineate the upper and lower boundaries
- **Point of Control (POC)**: The price level with the highest traded volume
- **Developing VA**: Real-time visualization of evolving value area dynamics

Advanced Delta Features
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Buy/Sell Volume Split**: Accurate separation
- **Delta Histogram**: Visual representation of net buying/selling pressure
- **Delta Markers**: 
  - ▲ MAX: Highest positive delta level
  - ▼ MIN: Lowest negative delta level
  - Cls ▲/▼: Last candle delta 
- **Net Delta Display**: Total delta with positive/negative breakdown

Imbalance Detection
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Volume Imbalance**: Identifies significant buying/selling imbalances at price levels
- **Bullish/Bearish Imbalance Coloring**: Visual distinction for easy identification
- **Configurable Multiplier**: Customizable sensitivity for imbalance detection
- **Top Imbalances Only**: Option to show only the most significant imbalances

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Interactive Controls
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📱 Button Controls
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **VOL/BS/ΔH/B/S#/Δ#** - Cycle through display modes
- **L→ / ←R** - Toggle profile direction (left-to-right or right-to-left)
- **+/-** - Adjust scale (bar width) for precise visualization
- **VA** - Toggle Value Area display on/off
- **DR** - Force redraw/refresh the profile
- **DLT** - Delete the selected profile
- **FG/BG** - Toggle foreground/background display

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Q** - Toggle between mono and Gauss color schemes
- **W** - Press to extend levels forward, release to revert
- **W (double-press)** - Toggle persistent extension
- **A** - Switch between background and foreground display
- **Z** - Toggle chart scale fixing

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Technical Specifications
------------------------

📈 Data Processing
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Minute-level Precision**: Uses M1 M2 ant time frame data of your choice for accurate volume distribution
- **Intelligent Volume Distribution**: Distributes volume across price levels based on candle structure
- **Real-time Updates**: Live updates on every tick for current candle
- **Multi-timeframe Support**: Works across all timeframes

🎨 Customization Options
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Color Settings**: Fully customizable colors for all elements
- **Scale Control**: Adjustable bar width (1-500 points per bar)
- **Imbalance Multiplier**: Configurable sensitivity (default 2.0)
- **Extension Bars**: Forward extension of VA and POC lines

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Use Cases
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📊 For Traders
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Support/Resistance Identification**: Precise S/R levels from volume profile
- **Market Sentiment Analysis**: Buy/sell volume reveals trader bias
- **Entry/Exit Points**: Value Area boundaries provide optimal trade zones
- **Breakout Confirmation**: Volume imbalances confirm breakout strength
- **Divergence Detection**: Price vs volume/delta divergence signals

📈 For Analysts
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

- **Market Structure Analysis**: Understand auction market behavior
- **Volume Distribution**: Identify accumulation/distribution patterns
- **Delta Analysis**: Track momentum and absorption
- **Imbalance Trading**: Spot institutional order flow

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System Requirements
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- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- **Account**: Works on both demo and real accounts 
- **Timeframes**: All timeframes supported
- **Symbols**: All symbols supported

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Advantages
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✅ **All-in-One Solution**: Combines Volume Profile, Delta, and Imbalance analysis  
✅ **Real-time Updates**: Live market data processing  
✅ **Highly Customizable**: Extensive color and behavior options  
✅ **User-Friendly**: Intuitive button controls and keyboard shortcuts  
✅ **Professional Grade**: Used by institutional traders  
✅ **Fast Performance**: Optimized for speed and efficiency  
✅ **Persistent Profiles**: Saves and restores profiles across sessions  
✅ **Foreground/Background**: Flexible display options  

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Version History
---------------

- **v2.0** - Enhanced Volume Delta Profile
  - Added Buy/Sell split histogram
  - Added Delta histogram and numbers
  - Added Imbalance detection
  - Added MAX/MIN delta markers
  - Added real-time updates
  - Added profile persistence
  - Enhanced security with hardcoded license

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Quick Start Guide
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1. **Install** the indicator on your MT5 platform
2. **Draw a rectangle** on the chart (double-click to set time-price range)
3. **Use the buttons** to customize the display
4. **Analyze** volume distribution, delta, and imbalances
5. **Trade** with confidence using professional-level insights

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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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5 (1)
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
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5 (1)
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Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection Overview The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a comprehensive multi-timeframe dashb
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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