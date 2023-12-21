ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator

4.64

An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal.

Settings

  1. Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn
  2. Show touched FVGs
  3. Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't been touched or crossed
  4. Touched FVG color
  5. Filling FVG rectangle -> if the rectangle drawn should be shadded
  6. Border type
  7. Border thickness


Video ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
Reviews 13
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.24 17:13 
 

bom indicador.

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:53 
 

brilliant idea

PichaiPraphas
69
PichaiPraphas 2024.07.23 07:47 
 

good, thanks

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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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David Muriithi
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This indicators automatically draws the Trend Channels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  Get an alternative version of this indicator here:   https://youtu.be/lt7Wn_bfjPE For more free stuff visit:  https://abctrading.xyz Parameters 1) Which trend do you want t
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Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
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Resistance and Support Indicator
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This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
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Resistance and Support Levels
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This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
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Auto Breakeven
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Introducing a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy – the Auto Breakeven EA! This feature-rich EA is tailored to bring your stop-loss to breakeven, ensuring a risk-free trade once the market moves in your favor up to a specified price. Explore the full potential of the Auto Breakeven EA. Download it for free now, and find the download link at the bottom of our page. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your risk management strategy. Happy
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Lot size Calculator Panel MT4
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Indicators
Calculating the number of lots needed so as to make sure you are risking a specific percent of account balance can be tedious. Luckily, there are websites that make this task a lot easier. This indicator takes things to the next level as it ensures you don’t have to leave the metatrader platform to perform these calculations. The lot-size calculator is a simple calculator that works in all forex currency pairs, BTCUSD, US500, HK50 and XTIUSD. For more free stuff:  http://abctrading.xyz
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Trendline indicator
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Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
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David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
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Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
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Session Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not m
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Currency Strength Meter Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
Indicators
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B:   All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies
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Have you ever been in a winning trade and wanted to close say half of position to lock in some profit. Well, this expert advisor does just that for you, and it's absolutely free. What you need to do is set what percentage of your trade you'd like closed and then set the price you like to close at. It that simple. To get a better understanding of how it works, then watch the video below. Note: The EA only works with one timeframe, changing timeframes will result in lose of all data by the EA i
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Currency Strength Momentum Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
The   currency strength momentum   has a lot of similarities with   currency strength meter   presented in the previous page, but the difference are much more pronounced. You can try putting both in the same chart and see the difference in results.   Currency strength momentum   measures strength of a currency based on (you guess it) it's momentum relative to other currencies, while   currency strength meter   measures the strength of a currency based on pips it has moved in a certain direction.
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David Muriithi
Indicators
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B: All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies in
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David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
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David Muriithi
3 (1)
Experts
There are thousands, if not millions, of strategies on the internet, but only less than 10% work and of those even less have stood the test of time. Very few strategies have successfully weathered the 2008-2009 financial crisis, 2020 covid effects on the markets and all other unforeseen events that have affected the market in the last 2 decades. That being said, the strategy I feature in this episode does just that, the epitome of stability as I’ll show in a 20 year back-test. The source of th
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Resistance and Support Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
5 (5)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
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David Muriithi
Indicators
The idea behind this indicator is to find all currency pairs that are over-bought or over-sold according to the RSI indicator at one go. The RSI uses the default period of 14 (this can be changed in the settings) and scans all symbols to find the RSI level you will have specified. Once currency pairs that meet the specification are found, the indicator will open those charts for you incase those charts aren't open and proceed to write the full list of currencies on the experts tab.
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5 (1)
Utilities
The world of prop firm trading is one filled with tension and excitement in equal measure, and   FTMO   is definitely the most reputable firm out there. On one hand is the prospect of making huge sums of money and on the other, losing all the money you have invested. The easiest way of the latter scenario occurring is   drawdown , and more often than not   daily drawdown . It's what keeps us constantly checking our phones, the pain of every traders existence. What if there was a way of making
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The Session Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not mo
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Currency Strength Momentum mt4
David Muriithi
Indicators
The   currency strength momentum   has a lot of similarities with   currency strength meter   presented in the previous page, but the difference are much more pronounced. You can try putting both in the same chart and see the difference in results.   Currency strength momentum   measures strength of a currency based on (you guess it) it's momentum relative to other currencies, while   currency strength meter   measures the strength of a currency based on pips it has moved in a certain direction.
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ATR Trailing Stoploss
David Muriithi
5 (1)
Utilities
For Meta Trader 4. We have all experienced a situation where the market wipes out our stoploss before it turning in the direction we had anticipated.  This is experience becomes more frequent when we use a trailing stoploss. If only there was a way to place and trail the stoploss just the perfect amount of pips away. Well, there is...   The Average True Range (ATR) is a one of the most popular technical analysis indicator, introduced by J.Welles Wilder, that measures Market Volatility for a give
The Forex Calculator
David Muriithi
Utilities
Every trading guru, every YouTube tutorial, every trading book and every experienced trader tells us to risk a certain predetermined percentage of our account on a trade. (This isn't gambling! They said). But what they don't tell us is the number of computations it takes to balance the calculations of lot size, percentage risk and risk reward ratio all while ensuring the stoploss is the right number of pips away.  Enter The Forex Calculator. This Expert adviser is designed to make your trading s
My Forex funds Drawdown Nights Watch
David Muriithi
5 (1)
Utilities
The world of prop firm trading is one filled with tension and excitement in equal measure, and   My Forex Funds   is on the forefront of bring that world to regular traders. On one hand is the prospect of making huge sums of money and on the other, losing all the money you have invested. The easiest way of the latter scenario occurring is   drawdown , and more often than not   daily drawdown . It's what keeps us constantly checking our phones, the pain of every traders existence. What if there w
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An ATR Trailing Stoploss
David Muriithi
1 (1)
Utilities
For Meta Trader 5. We have all experienced a situation where the market wipes out our stoploss before it turning in the direction we had anticipated.  This experience is more frequent when you use a trailing stoploss. If only there was a way to place and trail the stoploss just the perfect amount of pips away. Well, there is...   The Average True Range (ATR) is a one of the most popular technical analysis indicator, introduced by J.Welles Wilder, that measures Market Volatility for a given numbe
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chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.05.06 14:19 
 

thank u

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.24 17:13 
 

bom indicador.

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:53 
 

brilliant idea

Quentier Marc
206
Quentier Marc 2025.01.21 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PichaiPraphas
69
PichaiPraphas 2024.07.23 07:47 
 

good, thanks

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 03:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
3137
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.05.02 00:17 
 

Good indicator. As improvement i suggest to add the option to set the number of bars to look back.

Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:14 
 

good

aspidelaps
16
aspidelaps 2024.03.04 20:36 
 

perfect

Antonio Mazzilli
60
Antonio Mazzilli 2024.02.25 11:26 
 

Ottimo strumento, mi sai dire se durante il week end funziona?, lo sto provando di domenica ma non segna nessun FVG. Ad oggi non segnale nessun FVG e Time Frame bassi non disegna nulla.

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2024.02.16 00:48 
 

Muito bom obrigado por compartilhar

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2023.12.30 16:18 
 

Мне этот индикатор оч понравился, среди других FVG индикаторов он выделяется простотой и надежностью.

ali-haider
588
ali-haider 2023.12.27 12:16 
 

Hello The indicator has been downloaded I'll see what happens in the coming days It looks promising 4 stars and will be updated later Thank you for giving it for free

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