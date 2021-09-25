Percent RiskTradePad MT5

The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle.

In the SLp column – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker.

In the TP% column – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or free margin.

In the R% column, you can set the risk value for the trade.

Ins button. – allows you to immediately open an order with the set values, if it is disabled, then you can preset the parameters of the deal directly on the chart.

At the top, you can minimize the panel on the chart by clicking on the minus sign in the upper left corner.

PRO version of panel here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72256

It is also possible to increase or decrease the size of the panel itself by adjusting the + and – buttons located under the panel name.