ReverseTune
- Utilities
- Konstantin Chernov
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 6 February 2021
- Activations: 5
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders.
If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume or change the type of existing orders (for example, Buy Limit -> Sell Limit, Buy Stop -> Sell Limit, etc.) with the same or different take profit/stop loss, this script will make all the routine for you!
Allow AutoTrading before running the script.
Usage:
Run the script on a chart.
Input Parameters:
- Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish).
- Reverse lot (0-2*current lot) - if set to 0, the open position is closed and an opposite position with the same volume is opened. It is greater than 0, it will open a reverse position with the corresponding volume. If it is less than 0, the existing position will be closed partially. For orders: if set to 0, the script will place an orders with the same volume. If the value is not equal to 0, it will use the volume specified in Reverse lot.
- Profit in point - profit in points. If it is equal to 0, it will use the volume of the current position or pending order.
- Loss in points - loss in points. If set to 0, it will use the value of the current positions or pending order.
- TypeWork - work with the following trade types: Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, All - all orders, Market - positions only, Pending - pending orders only.
- Magic - you can set a magic number for new orders.
- Slippage - slippage.
- The number of tries to create position - number of attempts to create/delete positions or orders.