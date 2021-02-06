ReverseTune

A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders.

If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume or change the type of existing orders (for example, Buy Limit -> Sell Limit, Buy Stop -> Sell Limit, etc.) with the same or different take profit/stop loss, this script will make all the routine for you!

Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Usage:

Run the script on a chart.

Input Parameters: