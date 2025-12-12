Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager

Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager (MT5 Script)

This script is a trade management utility designed to apply breakeven protection and partial position closing across existing open positions using clear, rule-based logic.

It runs once when attached to a chart and performs only the actions explicitly enabled through user inputs.
No background execution, no automated trading decisions, and no signal generation.

What This Script Does

When executed, the script scans open positions and can:

  • Move Stop Loss to a calculated breakeven level with an additional profit buffer.

  • Perform a controlled partial close of positions based on a percentage of the original volume.

  • Optionally allow partial loss cutting on losing trades (disabled by default).

All actions are applied strictly according to user-defined filters and safety conditions.

Trade Filtering Logic

The script evaluates each open position and applies actions only if it matches all enabled filters:

  • Symbol filter:
    Apply to the current chart symbol only or to all symbols.

  • Order type filter:
    Apply to Buy orders, Sell orders, or both.

  • Magic Number filter (optional):
    Restrict actions to positions with a specific Magic Number.

  • Comment filter (optional):
    Restrict actions to positions matching a specific comment.

Positions that do not match the selected criteria are ignored.

Breakeven Logic (Stop Loss Management)

When breakeven management is enabled, the script:

  • Applies breakeven only to profitable trades.

  • Requires the trade to meet a minimum profit threshold (in points) before any Stop Loss adjustment.

  • Moves the Stop Loss to:

    • Entry price plus a configurable additional buffer for Buy positions.

    • Entry price minus a configurable additional buffer for Sell positions.

Safety Conditions

  • The current market price must already be beyond the new breakeven level.

  • The new Stop Loss must be better than the existing one.

  • Tick size and symbol precision are respected.

This prevents premature or unfavorable Stop Loss modifications.

Partial Close Logic

The script can perform a single partial close per execution under controlled conditions.

How It Works

  • A fixed percentage of the original position volume is calculated.

  • The script ensures that the remaining volume does not fall below a minimum threshold.

  • If the remaining volume would be too small, the partial close is skipped.

Profit and Loss Handling

  • By default, partial closes are applied only to profitable trades.

  • An optional setting allows partial closes on losing trades.
    This feature is disabled by default and should be used with caution.

Execution Behavior

  • The script runs once per attachment.

  • Each position is evaluated independently.

  • All operations stop immediately if:

    • Trading is disabled

    • AutoTrading is off

    • The script is disabled via input

Intended Use

This script is suitable for:

  • Traders managing multiple open positions manually

  • Traders using breakeven and scaling-out techniques

  • Risk-aware users who require rule-based trade management

  • Advanced users who want full control without automation

Important Notes

  • Script only — no continuous execution

  • Does not open trades

  • Does not analyze market direction

  • No strategy or signals included

  • All actions require explicit user configuration

Risk Disclaimer

Partial closing on losing trades and Stop Loss modification involve risk.
The user is fully responsible for input configuration and execution decisions.

Reply to review