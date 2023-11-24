Auranos Support EA

A very usefull EA helps you control Trailing Stop and Break even point for single order 
it works seperately for Buy side and Sell side
the EA displays some information useful when you load to your chart 
all you need to do is to change the name of the pair you want to control TP and BEP
it works with all pairs and all types of accounts 
if you have any questions you can always write to us at info@auranos.me
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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