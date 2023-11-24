Auranos Support EA
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 November 2023
- Activations: 10
A very usefull EA helps you control Trailing Stop and Break even point for single order
it works seperately for Buy side and Sell side
the EA displays some information useful when you load to your chart
all you need to do is to change the name of the pair you want to control TP and BEP
it works with all pairs and all types of accounts
if you have any questions you can always write to us at info@auranos.me
it works seperately for Buy side and Sell side
the EA displays some information useful when you load to your chart
all you need to do is to change the name of the pair you want to control TP and BEP
it works with all pairs and all types of accounts
if you have any questions you can always write to us at info@auranos.me