Forex Unlimited Position Manager

Discover the Forex Unlimited Tool – Your Ultimate Position Manager for MT5

Ready to take your trading to the next level? With our Forex Unlimited Tool, you no longer have to manually calculate your risk or second-guess your capital allocation. We have developed an advanced, user-friendly position management tool available in two versions: one for MetaTrader 4 and one for MetaTrader 5. Please make sure you select the correct version that matches your trading platform when making your purchase, whether it’s MT4 or MT5, to fully benefit from the tool’s features and capabilities.

The Power of the Forex Unlimited Tool:

Full Control over Orders

Choose from three order types: Limit Order, Stop Order, or Market Execution. Limit Order: Place an order below the current market price.

Stop Order: Activate an order at a predetermined price.

Market Execution: Execute instantly at the current market price.



Manage Your Capital with Flexibility

You control your risk per trade! Choose between a percentage of your balance, a fixed amount per trade (e.g., $500), or use lot size for full control over your position.



Spread Calculation and Quick Buttons Pre-calculate the spread with our tool for accurate trades.

Speed is key, so we’ve added convenient New Order and Delete All buttons. You can even work with key binds for maximum efficiency!



Advanced Trade Management via Top-Down Menu

Manage all your open trades in detail. Increase your precision by easily adjusting positions. Trading is about management, and our tool helps you master that. Close Partial Positions with One Click

Easily close 50% of your position with no complicated steps. You can also decide exactly what percentage to take at different levels with our partial close function.

Boost Your Efficiency and Win with Forex Unlimited

We are confident that our tool will help you trade better, faster, and smarter. It’s a must-have for every serious trader who values control and efficiency.

Join our community via forexunlimited.eu and get support through our Discord platform. Discover everything we offer, ask questions, and optimize your trading strategy.

Good luck and happy trading!

Team Forex Unlimited



