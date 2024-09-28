Forex Unlimited Position Manager

Discover the Forex Unlimited Tool – Your Ultimate Position Manager for MT5

Ready to take your trading to the next level? With our Forex Unlimited Tool, you no longer have to manually calculate your risk or second-guess your capital allocation. We have developed an advanced, user-friendly position management tool available in two versions: one for MetaTrader 4 and one for MetaTrader 5. Please make sure you select the correct version that matches your trading platform when making your purchase, whether it’s MT4 or MT5, to fully benefit from the tool’s features and capabilities.

The Power of the Forex Unlimited Tool:

  1. Full Control over Orders
    Choose from three order types: Limit Order, Stop Order, or Market Execution.

    • Limit Order: Place an order below the current market price.
    • Stop Order: Activate an order at a predetermined price.
    • Market Execution: Execute instantly at the current market price.

  2. Manage Your Capital with Flexibility
    You control your risk per trade!

    • Choose between a percentage of your balance, a fixed amount per trade (e.g., $500), or use lot size for full control over your position.

  3. Spread Calculation and Quick Buttons

    • Pre-calculate the spread with our tool for accurate trades.
    • Speed is key, so we’ve added convenient New Order and Delete All buttons. You can even work with key binds for maximum efficiency!

  4. Advanced Trade Management via Top-Down Menu
    Manage all your open trades in detail. Increase your precision by easily adjusting positions. Trading is about management, and our tool helps you master that.

  5. Close Partial Positions with One Click
    Easily close 50% of your position with no complicated steps. You can also decide exactly what percentage to take at different levels with our partial close function.

Boost Your Efficiency and Win with Forex Unlimited
We are confident that our tool will help you trade better, faster, and smarter. It’s a must-have for every serious trader who values control and efficiency.

Join our community via forexunlimited.eu and get support through our Discord platform. Discover everything we offer, ask questions, and optimize your trading strategy.

Good luck and happy trading!
Team Forex Unlimited


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News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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Forex Unlimited Position Manager MT4
Joey Van Der Loos
Utilities
Discover the Forex Unlimited Tool – Your Ultimate Position Manager for MT4 or MT5 Ready to take your trading to the next level? With our Forex Unlimited Tool, you no longer have to manually calculate your risk or second-guess your capital allocation. We have developed an advanced, user-friendly position management tool available in   two versions : one for   MetaTrader 4   and one for   MetaTrader 5 . Please make sure you select the correct version that matches your trading platform when making
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