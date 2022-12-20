GS trade report

3 in 1 : Report + monitoring + sending messages (Telegram, ...) to optimize trading and use of advisors.



Monitoring:



Panel on the chart



Sending messages to Telegram

Sending messages to Email



Sending Notifications



Sending pop-up messages



Sound notifications when the established Profit/Loss levels are exceeded



Profit for the period by currency pairs, hours and Magic number for the current account.

Forms four tables: by symbols, by magic numbers, by months and by hours of closing orders, divided by Sell and Buy orders.

The tables have separate columns for the profit of Sell and Buy orders and the percentage of profitable ones.



Displays three profit/loss distribution graphs:

by currency pairs by trading hours (terminal time) by months



Allows you to visually see the instruments on which the account earns and the period of time when it loses.



Has custom filters:

currency pairs

magic numbers

profit margin

loss



Output files in HTML format (you can choose HTML or CSV) to the ../MQL5/Files/Trade_report/ folder of the terminal.

The ability to take a screenshot of the chart and send it to Telegram.



Operating procedure

Customize date fields: From and To Press the Request by time button, the following will be generated :

lists of Symbols and Magics found in trades for the period

and found in trades for the period trading results in the form of charts and tables on the corresponding tabs of the adviser

Save results to files Save button (by symbols, by Magics, by hours) Customize filters by profit/loss

by Magics number (allows you to get a report on the work of advisors and / or manual trading)



by currency pairs Start Request selected button to generate results based on filters Save results to files Save button (by symbols, by Magics, by hours), after renaming the existing ones The Histogram button allows you to select the style of displaying graphs. If you purchased my advisor, your wishes will be taken into account when developing new versions Leave review and comments, they will help my products become better



Parameters



Magic numbers list (111,222,...) = "";Output file type = 2;Use account monitoring = true;Use send messages and alerts = true;Hide account number = false;------- Monitoring -------Popup Alerts = false;Sound Alerts = true;Send email = false;Send push notification = false;Telegram Token = "";Telegram Channel id = 0;Period for updating monitoring, sec = 60;Timer for monitoring Alerts, minutes = 60;Limit profit for sound, usd (0 -not use) = 200;Limit loss for sound, usd (0 -not use) = 100;