Current Position Info Board 5

The informer provides information on the current state of open market positions.

The visual presentation consists of two parts.

The left side contains the latest transactions executed on the account. Transactions are sorted by time.

The right part shows the current state of the aggregate positions of the instruments.

Sorting of positions is carried out in descending order of the margin load on the account.

Updating and recalculating the status of positions is performed automatically and/or by mouse click.

Management Options: