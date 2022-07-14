AKCAP Hotkey Tool

5

Special offer for the next 10 copies



Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency.

Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And with the latest update, we've made it even faster by preloading orders and optimizing the code.

But it's not just for scalpers - our tool is perfect for any trader looking to streamline their workflow and make the most of their time. The info screen and percentage orders allow you to keep track of your trades and make precise adjustments, while the normal lots feature gives you the flexibility to trade in a variety of sizes.

Don't waste any more time manually navigating through menus. Get your copy of our hotkey tool for Meta Trader today and experience the ultimate in fast, efficient trading.

As an added bonus, when you purchase, you'll get exclusive free access to our discord day trading group. This group is filled with experienced traders who are eager to share their knowledge and insights with you. You'll be able to ask questions, get feedback on your trades, and even share your own ideas with the community.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, our discord day trading group is a valuable resource that will help you improve your skills and achieve your trading goals. So don't miss out - purchase today and join the community of successful traders who are already seeing great results.

- Pending orders

- OCO orders (great for news)

- ATR, %, pips trailing

- Info Dashboard (detailed and minimized version)

- percentage orders, normal lots

- equity protector (great for prop firms like FTMO , FUNDED NEXT, THE FUNDED TRADER and so on ) 

- daily pt target lock

- 4k support

- slippage controller

- max order lock .. set the max orders and it will protect from opening more.


- completely customizable 


MT4 version found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85946


after Purchase DM me for the complete manual. 



Reviews 5
ZofiaMarkiewicz
39
ZofiaMarkiewicz 2023.05.22 13:07 
 

Life changing tool Alex has built and an absolutely dream for scalpers and have capture every XX profits with this incredible speed. Other extra custom features including News OCO, B/E, trendlines buy/sell many more has made me a lot more profits I didn't think of! One thing I regret is not getting it ASAP when I started and it is worth it :) Plus always updating to give us 5 stars experience 24/7!

Dawid1784
94
Dawid1784 2023.04.27 13:02 
 

This tool is insane. It works so good and fast, for scalpers its the best you can have. Fast open fast close that's all you need. Take partial winnings and let the rest run till you happy like me.

Syra
26
Syra 2022.12.23 12:01 
 

wow! love this product.... thank you!!!!! better than any other execution tool in the market. it's a scalpers dream and full of customized features to suite your own style of trading witch I love! its made trading easy for me even as a not so savvy tech user! defo work a try if you are looking for a tool to help your execution and speed- this is defo built by a trader who is a pro!- thank you and for the continuous updates to add more speed and precision.

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ZofiaMarkiewicz
39
ZofiaMarkiewicz 2023.05.22 13:07 
 

Life changing tool Alex has built and an absolutely dream for scalpers and have capture every XX profits with this incredible speed. Other extra custom features including News OCO, B/E, trendlines buy/sell many more has made me a lot more profits I didn't think of! One thing I regret is not getting it ASAP when I started and it is worth it :) Plus always updating to give us 5 stars experience 24/7!

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2023.06.01 20:02
hi zofia, thank you for purchasing the hk hotkeys and I hope it works out great for you. as always if you need any help with it let me know. thank you so much for taking the time and writing a review. hope the tool gives u many winning days and hope u r banking huge with it. if there is anything to make it better let me know. ;)
Dawid1784
94
Dawid1784 2023.04.27 13:02 
 

This tool is insane. It works so good and fast, for scalpers its the best you can have. Fast open fast close that's all you need. Take partial winnings and let the rest run till you happy like me.

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2023.06.01 20:00
thank you so much Dawid for the review and hope the tool works great for you. if you need any help let me know. cheers to you and to many winning and banking days
Syra
26
Syra 2022.12.23 12:01 
 

wow! love this product.... thank you!!!!! better than any other execution tool in the market. it's a scalpers dream and full of customized features to suite your own style of trading witch I love! its made trading easy for me even as a not so savvy tech user! defo work a try if you are looking for a tool to help your execution and speed- this is defo built by a trader who is a pro!- thank you and for the continuous updates to add more speed and precision.

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2022.12.23 14:00
thank you so much for the time writing a review. i hope this tool can ease up your trading journey and lifts you to scalpers heaven. this is the reason why i keep optimizing and making the tool better for you all
Roviixs
39
Roviixs 2022.12.13 22:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2022.12.23 13:58
thank you so much for the review. hope it helps you lift you up to scalpers heaven and lots of profits. traders like you keeps me going implementing and optimizing the hotkeys for my fellow scalpers
jloynaz
100
jloynaz 2022.10.10 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2022.10.10 21:05
thank you so much for the review. hope u make bank :)
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