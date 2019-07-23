Dax Index Multitrader
- Experts
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Marek Kupkadeveloper of EAs for trading mostly forex pairs, indices and OIL. Every portfolio consists of more strategies traded together
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 July 2019
- Activations: 10
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5. So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns.
Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF. Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation.
- It uses STOP pending orders with FIXED STOP LOSS. Strategy uses also some BREAKEVEN and PROFIT TRAILING functions to catch as much profit as possible.
- Every Friday at 9:00 pm we are closing trades to prevent weekly gaps.
- !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+1 only!!!
- For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
- Everything is already set up for DAX M30, M15 and M5. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
- For every timeframe you want to trade, you need to put the EA to the separate window and set original magicnumber.
EA has been backtested on more than 6-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 12-year long futures data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:
- IS/OOS tests.
- Slippage test.
- Test on another market to verify the edge.
- Test on lower and higher timeframe.
- Robustness tests:
- Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
- Randomly skip trades.
- Randomize strategy parameters.
- Randomize history data - volatility change.
- Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
- Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.
My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.
A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.
Features
- Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized.
- Long-term strategy.
If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.
Settings
- Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
- ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+1, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
- MagicNumber = 7060 - trade ID. If you want to trade also on another TFs, you need to set different magicnumber for each TF.
- CustomComment = Dax Index Multitrader - custom comment in history.
- EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
- DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart.
This is a good working EA. I m making profit but im missing the automatic lotsize.