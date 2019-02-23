MHA Local Trade Copier

MHA Local Trade Copier

It's an EA to copy trade from one MT4 account to another MT4 account. Also you can copy trades from
single master account to multiple slave accounts. Only you should run master and slave accounts at same PC or VPS. Master account could use main password or investor password, but slave accounts needs to login by main password.

Using this copier you can copy trades between different brokers with different symbol suffix.
For example if broker of master account has EURUSDi Symbol and broker of slave account has EURUSD.stp symbol you can set the suffix at Master account as "i' and suffix in Slave account as ".stp", then your copier will copy trades from Master account to single or several Slave account(s) properly and quickly.

Input Parameters

  • Working Mode: There are two mode.
               Master: should be selected for surce account that you want to copy from it,
               Slave: Should be selected for destination account that you want to copy to it.
  • Slippage (Pips) : Maximum acceptable difference between source and destination price at trading time.
  • Multiplier(for Slave) : Multipier is usable on Slave account when you want copy trade with different Lot Size.
  • Suffix: Is used when Master and Slave accounts had different symbol name for same pair.


If you need more description or help to install and use the copier, I will be happy to help you.

Thanks

M.H.A


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Gann Gold EA MT4
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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MHA Gold Trader
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MHA Gold Trader This EA is developed for trading GOLD specially . However trading other instruments is possible in user choice. Trading strategy is using powerful entry signal of Divergence concept and the EA will manage next orders to hit take profit. This is monitoring link for Real Account which is managing with this EA. I'm so interested to hear your comments and resolve probably issues. EA Parameters:   Section 1: Trades Management Broker Digits : To select between 4,5 or 6 digits . ECN
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Scott Alexander
93
Scott Alexander 2023.10.31 04:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammad Hanif Ansari
7389
Reply from developer Mohammad Hanif Ansari 2023.11.01 08:14
please let me know what is your brokers for slave and master and send me screenshot of your settings. I'll resolve your issue don't worry.
If you want you can send me your vps info in private message to setup it remotely.
alexamrfx
154
alexamrfx 2023.05.22 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Clement Maina Muriithi
126
Clement Maina Muriithi 2020.02.03 09:04 
 

Working perfectly.....Loving the experience

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