Forex Jeweler

The Forex Jeweler EA opens a locked position and sets a take profit for a buy and sell transaction. After closing one trade, the EA modifies the remaining trade according to the user's strategy. By default, the EA has a delivery setting not for trading. Setting "Forex Jeweler EURUSD" for safe and profitable EURUSD trading is attached in comment #1 of the Comments. The strategy test is presented in the screenshots. Profit for the last 6 months: 1000% (or average profit per month: 166%). The minimum deposit is 3500 dollars (cents). Minimum leverage 1:500. ECN, NDD and STP account.
 

Input parameters

  • TimeStart - trading start time
  • TimeStop - time after which it is forbidden to open new positions
  • TimeClose - the time at which transactions are forcibly closed
  • FridayTimeStop - time on Friday, after which it is forbidden to open new positions
  • FridayTimeClose - Friday time when transactions are forcibly closed
  • TimeFrame - chart period
  • OpenAfterCloseCandle - open trades after closing the candle on the specified chart period
  • OnceTryOpen - execute the request once
  • Lots - initial position volume in lots
  • RateDepositForLots - the size of the deposit, which accounts for the initial volume of the position
  • OrdersDirection1 - an additional order in the direction of the position to buy (located above the price of the previous transaction to buy); mirror for a sell position
  • OrdersDirection2 - an additional order in the direction of the buy position (located below the price of the previous purchase transaction); mirror for a sell position
  • LotsFactorDirection1 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 1
  • LotsFactorDirection2 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 2
  • StepOrdersDirection1 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 1
  • StepOrdersDirection2 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 2
  • MaxLotsOrdersDirection - the maximum transaction volume of an additional order in the direction of the position
  • OrdersOpposition1 - an additional order against the direction of the position to buy (located below the price of the previous transaction to buy); mirror for a sell position
  • OrdersOpposition2 - an additional order against the direction of the position to buy (located above the price of the previous purchase transaction); mirror for a sell position
  • LotsFactorOpposition1 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 1
  • LotsFactorOpposition2 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 2
  • StepOrdersOpposition1 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 1
  • StepOrdersOpposition2 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 2
  • MaxLotsOrdersOpposition - maximum transaction volume of an additional order against position direction
  • TakeProfit - take profit positions in points
  • CloseProfit - the size of the total profit from transactions in the deposit currency, at which transactions are closed
  • CloseProfitAfterCloseCandle - close all trades by the size of the total profit after closing the candle on the specified chart period
  • CloseProfitOpposition - close all transactions only upon reaching the amount of total profit in the deposit currency
  • BlackDiamond - parameter Black Diamond
  • LimitAskBid - spread control in pips
  • Risk - it is forbidden to open new trades if the margin level in percentage is below the established value  
  • Magic - Order identifier

