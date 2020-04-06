Forex Jeweler
- Experts
- Artem Iartsev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Forex Jeweler EA opens a locked position and sets a take profit for a buy and sell transaction. After closing one trade, the EA modifies the remaining trade according to the user's strategy. By default, the EA has a delivery setting not for trading. Setting "Forex Jeweler EURUSD" for safe and profitable EURUSD trading is attached in comment #1 of the Comments. The strategy test is presented in the screenshots. Profit for the last 6 months: 1000% (or average profit per month: 166%). The minimum deposit is 3500 dollars (cents). Minimum leverage 1:500. ECN, NDD and STP account.
Input parameters
- TimeStart - trading start time
- TimeStop - time after which it is forbidden to open new positions
- TimeClose - the time at which transactions are forcibly closed
- FridayTimeStop - time on Friday, after which it is forbidden to open new positions
- FridayTimeClose - Friday time when transactions are forcibly closed
- TimeFrame - chart period
- OpenAfterCloseCandle - open trades after closing the candle on the specified chart period
- OnceTryOpen - execute the request once
- Lots - initial position volume in lots
- RateDepositForLots - the size of the deposit, which accounts for the initial volume of the position
- OrdersDirection1 - an additional order in the direction of the position to buy (located above the price of the previous transaction to buy); mirror for a sell position
- OrdersDirection2 - an additional order in the direction of the buy position (located below the price of the previous purchase transaction); mirror for a sell position
- LotsFactorDirection1 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 1
- LotsFactorDirection2 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 2
- StepOrdersDirection1 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 1
- StepOrdersDirection2 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order in the direction of position 2
- MaxLotsOrdersDirection - the maximum transaction volume of an additional order in the direction of the position
- OrdersOpposition1 - an additional order against the direction of the position to buy (located below the price of the previous transaction to buy); mirror for a sell position
- OrdersOpposition2 - an additional order against the direction of the position to buy (located above the price of the previous purchase transaction); mirror for a sell position
- LotsFactorOpposition1 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 1
- LotsFactorOpposition2 - multiplier of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 2
- StepOrdersOpposition1 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 1
- StepOrdersOpposition2 - step in the points of the next transaction of the additional order against the direction of position 2
- MaxLotsOrdersOpposition - maximum transaction volume of an additional order against position direction
- TakeProfit - take profit positions in points
- CloseProfit - the size of the total profit from transactions in the deposit currency, at which transactions are closed
- CloseProfitAfterCloseCandle - close all trades by the size of the total profit after closing the candle on the specified chart period
- CloseProfitOpposition - close all transactions only upon reaching the amount of total profit in the deposit currency
- BlackDiamond - parameter Black Diamond
- LimitAskBid - spread control in pips
- Risk - it is forbidden to open new trades if the margin level in percentage is below the established value
- Magic - Order identifier