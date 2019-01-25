Tornadoo
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.61
- Updated: 25 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Martingale or Fixlot !!
Time unit: 1 min
MM Type 1 Mrtingale
MM Type 2 Fixlot
Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000
In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away.
The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted!
Wish good luck.
I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one!
Real account
Broker FBS
Server Real 9: 290046195
Password: Invest1
Broker FBS Real 3
Login 230314589
Password: Invest1
The EA is now running for 2 weeks for demonstration !! The EA News Filter works. Make the settings as shown in the illustration.