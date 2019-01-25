Tornadoo

Martingale or Fixlot !!


Time unit: 1 min

MM Type 1 Mrtingale

MM Type 2 Fixlot

Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000

In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away.

The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted!

Wish good luck.


I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one!

Real account

Broker FBS

Server Real 9: 290046195

Password: Invest1

Broker FBS Real 3

Login 230314589

Password: Invest1

The EA is now running for 2 weeks for demonstration !! The EA News Filter works. Make the settings as shown in the illustration.

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Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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