Note: This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results!
Optimized for: XAGUSD M15
Recommended Setup: Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading.

Why Choose SilvMAT?

Step into elite trading with SilvMAT, a revolutionary Expert Advisor from Marc Albrecht Trading. Built with over a decade of MT4 programming expertise, SilvMAT is crafted specifically for XAGUSD (Silver) trading on the M1 timeframe. Best of all? It’s 100% free—no hidden fees, no limitations. My goal isn’t to profit from sales but to empower traders like you with tools that work. By using my recommended setup, you’re supporting this mission to keep high-quality EAs free for the community.

SilvMAT combines advanced neural network algorithms, dynamic cycle trading, and customizable settings to deliver precision and profitability. Whether you’re new to trading or a seasoned pro, SilvMAT adapts to your style while targeting an unbeatable win rate.

Critical Setup for Success

To replicate our live signal results and ensure peak performance, you must follow these guidelines—deviations will lead to poor results and losses:

[1] Broker & Account Type: SilvMAT is optimized exclusively for RoboForex Cent Accounts. Using any other broker will cause inconsistencies due to varying data feeds and liquidity, resulting in strategy failures and account losses.

[2] Use Code "KXTL": When opening your RoboForex Cent Account, you must enter "KXTL" to enable proper functionality:

Trade from 0.0001 lots (vs. 0.01 lots), which is essential to minimize risk and meet minimum deposits—without this, the EA cannot operate safely.
Access lower spreads via our exclusive RoboForex partnership—we’ve negotiated reduced fees to make strategies viable; skipping this will inflate costs and cause consistent underperformance leading to losses.
[3] Risk Warning: Failing to use "KXTL" or RoboForex will lead to EA malfunctions, inaccurate signals, and inevitable account losses. SilvMAT is trained on RoboForex-specific data with KXTL conditions—any other setup compromises everything.

[4] Support Policy: We provide support only for KXTL-compliant setups. Losses from non-compliant use are unavoidable and not our responsibility—no support will be offered.

Pro Tip: KXTL is non-negotiable for success—it unlocks community benefits like 50% cashback, free VPS, and exclusive access to our 100% Winrate CopyFX signal (free for KXTL users). Check my profile website for details.

Some of the Benefits of being a member of the KXTL Marc Albrecht Trading Community other than using the #1 Trustworthy, Honest, and Cost-effective Broker:
30$ free Signup Bonus
Up to 120% Deposit Bonus
50% Cashback
Free VPS
Exclusive and free Access to our 100% Winrate NoLoss Quantum AI
Lowest possible spreads because of our special VIP Partnership agreement with Roboforex where we pass on 90% of our spread commission back to the community to make your  trading easier and more profitable
KXTL exclusive conditions like activation of being able to trade 0.0001 lots instead of just 0.01


        100% free because we believe in empowering traders. Test it on a KXTL RoboForex account, see the quality, then check out aswell our other free EAs for amplified results. Visit our profile for more!

        Key Features of SilvMAT

        SilvMAT is packed with powerful features to elevate your trading:

        • Dynamic Cycle Trading: Adapts intelligently to Silver market fluctuations with buy/sell order cycles.
        • Flexible Time Filtering: Define trading hours to avoid high volatility or low liquidity periods.
        • Profit Locking: Secure gains effortlessly—SilvMAT closes positions once your daily target is met.
        • Customizable Trading Experience: Adjust lot sizes, grid types, and more for tailored risk management.
        • Advanced Neural Network Algorithms: Precision entry timing with an intelligent grid system.
        • Long-Hold Capability: Profit trades may stay open for days, maximizing gains in trending markets.
        • Trading Panel: Real-time insights at your fingertips for quick, informed decisions.
        • Manual Trading Option: Take control—open trades manually, and SilvMAT manages the grid and exits for you.
        • Trade Frequency Filter: Limit trades (e.g., 1 per hour, day, or custom candle) with FilterOpenOneCandle.
        • Profit Protection: Lock in gains with Minimal Profit CloseTrailing Stop, and Break Even.
        • Equity Management:

          • TakeEquityStop: Closes trades at a defined $ loss without halting the EA.

          • EquityProtect: Caps risk at a % of equity, with options to stop opening more trades or close all trades when hit.

        • Neural Precision: AI-driven entries for smarter timing.

        Compliance & Transparency

        • No Hype: Performance is verifiable via our live signal.
        • Clear Guidelines: Follow the setup for guaranteed results.
        • Risk Disclosure: Full transparency on risks of improper use.
        • Support: Fast and free—exclusive to recommended setups.

        SilvMAT isn’t just an EA—it’s your ticket to mastering XAGUSD trading. Start now and experience the future of Silver trading—for free!

          How to Jump In
          [1] Set Up a 1:2000 leverage RoboForex Cent Account using the code KXTL (mandatory)
          [2] Plug SilvMAT into XAGUSD M15—it’s good to go
          [3] Trade Your Way: Keep the defaults or play with the settings—your game, your rules

          We are saying a huge thanks to everyone that is taking the time to write a review for SilvMAT in order to help us grow and be able to continue providing each of you with the best EAs at no cost

          Free Because That’s Who We Are

          Marc Albrecht Trading’s all about lifting traders up, not cashing in. We fund SilvMAT from our own trading success because we believe you deserve a shot too. Don’t feel like using "KXTL"? Cool— we will still be rooting for you. But if you do, it’s a quiet high-five that keeps this mission alive and allows us to publish even greater EAs! And on top you even get handful of unique perks and advantages that even make your trading more profitable!

          Trader Thought:

          "This is worth thousands, but Marc’s giving it free? I’d feel selfish not using 'KXTL' to support him." – Priya D.

          Free Forever: We’re committed to empowering traders—no paywalls, no limits


          Performance You Can Trust

          • Specialized Design: Trained exclusively for XAGUSD—don’t use it on other pairs!
          • Community Growth: Join traders worldwide who trust Marc Albrecht Trading for quality EAs.


          We’re Here for Your Success

          • Got Questions? Marc and the crew are just a message away—we’re in this together. Feel free to join our growing Community for daily profit reports and newest updates/releases!

          Extra Goodies: Digging SilvMAT? Try our other EAs— all free, now and forever

          Last Word: SilvMAT’s more than software—it’s a hand extended to help you succeed. Grab it & trade smarter!

          Nezo Eliot
          568
          Nezo Eliot 2025.12.09 02:53 
           

          Really happy with this EA. After tuning my XAUGUSD M30 settings, the trades became very stable. Thank you for the great work.

          MattGo
          134
          MattGo 2025.09.17 22:50 
           

          Great EA!

          miao0308
          19
          miao0308 2025.08.31 00:14 
           

          不想用KXTL可以用吗，下周试试

          MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
          22282
          Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.08.31 02:45
          yes but you will need 10x more balance than with KXTL because you can only trade 0.10 instead of 0.01 lots on cent accounts and aswell it will be less profitable because of the higher spreads. But you can just open a second account at Roboforex and use KXTL there 👍🏻
          let me know if you need help :)
          英夫 富永
          278
          英夫 富永 2025.06.11 18:51 
           

          good

          MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
          22282
          Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.07.04 23:27
          even better than good ;)
          sergeysergeev230914
          205
          sergeysergeev230914 2025.06.03 13:04 
           

          Один из лучших продуктов которые тут встречал! Спасибо!

          MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
          22282
          Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.07.04 23:26
          Thanks, thats what drives us :)
          Oscar Arribas
          140
          Oscar Arribas 2025.05.31 03:59 
           

          Buen rendimiento, testeado en lo que va de 2025 con el seteo por default: Barras en el historial 3403 Ticks modelados 6504161 Calidad del modelado 90.00% Errores de desalineación de gráficos 0 Depósito inicial 25000.00 Spread 30 Beneficio neto total 5243.65 Beneficio bruto 8485.13 Pérdida bruta -3241.48 Factor de beneficio 2.62 Beneficio esperado 9.25 Drawdown absoluto 411.75 Drawdown máximo 2068.58 (7.62%) Drawdown relativo 7.62% (2068.58) Total de transacciones 567 Posiciones cortas (% ganadoras) 351 (61.82%) Posiciones largas (% ganadoras) 216 (75.00%) Transacciones rentables (% del total) 379 (66.84%) Transacciones no rentables (% del total) 188 (33.16%) Mayor transacción rentable 100.36 transacción no rentable -88.39 Media transacción rentable 22.39 transacción no rentable -17.24 Número máximo ganancias consecutivas (beneficio en dinero) 26 (934.46) pérdidas consecutivas (pérdidas en dinero) 12 (-650.09) Máx. beneficio consecutivo (número de ganancias) 934.46 (26) pérdidas consecutivas (número de pérdidas) -650.09 (12) Promedio ganancias consecutivas 6 pérdidas consecutivas 3

          MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
          22282
          Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.05.31 04:47
          💪🏻
          Sergei Vasilev
          692
          Sergei Vasilev 2025.05.28 09:00 
           

          Good Job

          MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
          22282
          Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.05.28 15:20
          Thank you 🙏🏻 😊🫡
          Reply to review