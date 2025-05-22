SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free



Note: This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results!

Optimized for: XAGUSD M15

Recommended Setup: Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading.

Why Choose SilvMAT?

Step into elite trading with SilvMAT, a revolutionary Expert Advisor from Marc Albrecht Trading. Built with over a decade of MT4 programming expertise, SilvMAT is crafted specifically for XAGUSD (Silver) trading on the M1 timeframe. Best of all? It’s 100% free—no hidden fees, no limitations. My goal isn’t to profit from sales but to empower traders like you with tools that work. By using my recommended setup, you’re supporting this mission to keep high-quality EAs free for the community.

SilvMAT combines advanced neural network algorithms, dynamic cycle trading, and customizable settings to deliver precision and profitability. Whether you’re new to trading or a seasoned pro, SilvMAT adapts to your style while targeting an unbeatable win rate.

Critical Setup for Success To replicate our live signal results and ensure peak performance, you must follow these guidelines—deviations will lead to poor results and losses: [ 1 ] Broker & Account Type : SilvMAT is optimized exclusively for RoboForex Cent Accounts. Using any other broker will cause inconsistencies due to varying data feeds and liquidity, resulting in strategy failures and account losses. [ 2 ] Use Code "KXTL" : When opening your RoboForex Cent Account, you must enter "KXTL" to enable proper functionality: Trade from 0.0001 lots (vs. 0.01 lots), which is essential to minimize risk and meet minimum deposits—without this, the EA cannot operate safely. Access lower spreads via our exclusive RoboForex partnership—we’ve negotiated reduced fees to make strategies viable; skipping this will inflate costs and cause consistent underperformance leading to losses. [ 3 ] Risk Warning: Failing to use "KXTL" or RoboForex will lead to EA malfunctions, inaccurate signals, and inevitable account losses. SilvMAT is trained on RoboForex-specific data with KXTL conditions— any other setup compromises everything. [ 4 ] Support Policy: We provide support only for KXTL-compliant setups. Losses from non-compliant use are unavoidable and not our responsibility—no support will be offered. Pro Tip: KXTL is non-negotiable for success—it unlocks community benefits like 50 % cashback, free VPS, and exclusive access to our 100 % Winrate CopyFX signal (free for KXTL users). Check my profile website for details.

100% free because we believe in empowering traders. Test it on a KXTL RoboForex account, see the quality, then check out aswell our other free EAs for amplified results. Visit our profile for more!

Key Features of SilvMAT

SilvMAT is packed with powerful features to elevate your trading:

Dynamic Cycle Trading: Adapts intelligently to Silver market fluctuations with buy/sell order cycles.

Adapts intelligently to Silver market fluctuations with buy/sell order cycles. Flexible Time Filtering: Define trading hours to avoid high volatility or low liquidity periods.

Define trading hours to avoid high volatility or low liquidity periods. Profit Locking: Secure gains effortlessly—SilvMAT closes positions once your daily target is met.

Secure gains effortlessly—SilvMAT closes positions once your daily target is met. Customizable Trading Experience: Adjust lot sizes, grid types, and more for tailored risk management.

Adjust lot sizes, grid types, and more for tailored risk management. Advanced Neural Network Algorithms: Precision entry timing with an intelligent grid system.

Precision entry timing with an intelligent grid system. Long-Hold Capability: Profit trades may stay open for days, maximizing gains in trending markets.

Profit trades may stay open for days, maximizing gains in trending markets. Trading Panel: Real-time insights at your fingertips for quick, informed decisions.

Real-time insights at your fingertips for quick, informed decisions. Manual Trading Option: Take control—open trades manually, and SilvMAT manages the grid and exits for you.

Take control—open trades manually, and SilvMAT manages the grid and exits for you. Trade Frequency Filter: Limit trades (e.g., 1 per hour, day, or custom candle) with FilterOpenOneCandle .

Limit trades (e.g., 1 per hour, day, or custom candle) with . Profit Protection: Lock in gains with Minimal Profit Close , Trailing Stop , and Break Even .

Lock in gains with , , and . Equity Management: TakeEquityStop: Closes trades at a defined $ loss without halting the EA. EquityProtect: Caps risk at a % of equity, with options to stop opening more trades or close all trades when hit.



Neural Precision: AI-driven entries for smarter timing.

Compliance & Transparency

No Hype: Performance is verifiable via our live signal.

Performance is verifiable via our live signal. Clear Guidelines: Follow the setup for guaranteed results.

Follow the setup for guaranteed results. Risk Disclosure: Full transparency on risks of improper use.

Full transparency on risks of improper use. Support: Fast and free—exclusive to recommended setups.

SilvMAT isn’t just an EA—it’s your ticket to mastering XAGUSD trading. Start now and experience the future of Silver trading—for free!

How to Jump In

[1] Set Up a 1:2000 leverage RoboForex Cent Account using the code KXTL (mandatory)

[2] Plug SilvMAT into XAGUSD M15 —it’s good to go

[3] Trade Your Way: Keep the defaults or play with the settings—your game, your rules



Free Because That’s Who We Are

Marc Albrecht Trading’s all about lifting traders up, not cashing in. We fund SilvMAT from our own trading success because we believe you deserve a shot too. Don’t feel like using "KXTL"? Cool— we will still be rooting for you. But if you do, it’s a quiet high-five that keeps this mission alive and allows us to publish even greater EAs! And on top you even get handful of unique perks and advantages that even make your trading more profitable!

Trader Thought:

Free Forever: We’re committed to empowering traders—no paywalls, no limits





Performance You Can Trust

Specialized Design: Trained exclusively for XAGUSD—don’t use it on other pairs!

Trained exclusively for XAGUSD—don’t use it on other pairs! Community Growth: Join traders worldwide who trust Marc Albrecht Trading for quality EAs.





We’re Here for Your Success

Got Questions? Marc and the crew are just a message away—we’re in this together. Feel free to join our growing Community for daily profit reports and newest updates/releases!

Extra Goodies: Digging SilvMAT? Try our other EAs— all free, now and forever

Last Word: SilvMAT’s more than software—it’s a hand extended to help you succeed. Grab it & trade smarter!