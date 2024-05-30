Price Retest

4.88

Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strategy:

The Price Retest indicator is designed to notify traders when the price breaks through a key level (support or resistance) and subsequently retests that level. This is a common and effective trading strategy, as retests often provide a confirmation of the breakout's validity and offer an optimal entry point for trades.

Key Components of the Indicator

1. **Identification of Key Levels**:

   - **Support Levels**: Price levels where the asset historically finds buying interest and tends to reverse upward.

   - **Resistance Levels**: Price levels where the asset historically faces selling pressure and tends to reverse downward.

2. **Breakout Detection**:

   - The indicator continuously monitors the price and identifies when it breaks through predefined key levels (either support or resistance).

3. **Retest Detection**:

   - After a breakout, the indicator watches for the price to move back towards the broken level, signifying a retest.

   - Retests are important because they often provide a confirmation that the breakout was not false and that the price level has effectively flipped roles (support becomes resistance and vice versa).

4. **Notifications**:

   - The indicator sends notifications when a breakout occurs and again when a retest happens.

   - Notifications can be in the form of alerts on the trading platform, emails, or push notifications to a mobile device.

And if you don't know how to break and retest works, please observe or learn how, and don't expect support from free items.

The Price Retest indicator is a powerful tool for identifying potential trading opportunities based on breakouts and retests of key levels. By providing timely notifications, it helps traders stay informed and make more informed decisions. However, it’s essential to combine the indicator with comprehensive analysis and sound risk management practices to enhance trading success.

Reviews 12
Morne9085
14
Morne9085 2025.11.05 20:42 
 

Thank you for sharing this indicator

SkystheLimit 986
5702
SkystheLimit 986 2025.03.09 00:05 
 

Good indi!

megamod
106
megamod 2025.01.27 14:39 
 

Very good!

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Smart Fibo Zones   are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key   market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical   Supply and Demand   levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci  calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However,  Smart Fibo Zones  simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, compl
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Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
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Suvashish Halder
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Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding    this tool. 
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Suvashish Halder
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Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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Morne9085
14
Morne9085 2025.11.05 20:42 
 

Thank you for sharing this indicator

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.05 13:58 
 

It's working.

SkystheLimit 986
5702
SkystheLimit 986 2025.03.09 00:05 
 

Good indi!

HisTrade
24
HisTrade 2025.02.06 19:54 
 

Very good indicator. Thank you for providing this for free.

megamod
106
megamod 2025.01.27 14:39 
 

Very good!

[Deleted] 2024.11.05 21:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 00:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.10.03 20:48 
 

Very good indicator

Manikandan G
198
Manikandan G 2024.09.27 19:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

_Striker_
161
_Striker_ 2024.07.03 16:32 
 

We have known about the theory of double testing for a long time, but I have not seen such an indicator. Paired with another indicator, it works well. I'm still watching. Thanks to the author for the embodiment. Good luck!

Aravind Kolanupaka
10340
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.06.04 00:56 
 

Thank you for sharing indicator. I did not use arrow signals but it is still clever implemnetation suggesting probable direction of movement.

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.06.04 04:46
Wish You all The best and Happy Trading. Thank you 💚
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