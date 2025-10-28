Three pyramids EA
- Experts
- Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
- Version: 1.0
Imagine the stability and symmetry of the Great Pyramids — perfectly balanced, unshakable, and built to last centuries.
That’s exactly what the Three Pyramids EA delivers to your trading account — a smart, stable, and strategic system that combines hedging, martingale precision, and adaptive scaling to withstand market turbulence and grow equity steadily.
Core Philosophy
Unlike ordinary grid or martingale systems that collapse under volatility, Three Pyramids EA is designed around balance and resilience.
It operates on a dual-layer structure — just like a pyramid — where every layer supports the next:
-
Base Layer (Hedging Stability): Simultaneous buy and sell entries protect against one-sided market moves.
-
Middle Layer (Smart Martingale): Positions increase gradually based on real volatility and distance, not fixed steps — reducing risk of runaway lots.
-
Top Layer (Profit Pyramiding): Controlled basket exits secure profit once a collective target is reached.
Advanced Trading Logic
-
Adaptive Martingale: Lot sizes adjust dynamically with volatility to avoid overexposure.
-
Smart Basket Management: All trades close as one when overall profit reaches your target.
-
Spread & Volatility Filters: Prevents trading in chaotic or widened-spread conditions.
-
Equity Protection: Built-in safety checks to avoid over-leveraging during strong trends.
Safety & Optimization
-
Works on any major forex pair, optimized for EURUSD & GBPUSD (Better with H1/H4 period ).
-
Tested across multiple brokers and ECN environments.
-
Supports 5-digit and 3-digit pricing.
-
No need for indicators — all logic is built-in and self-sufficient.
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|suggested Value
|Description
| Initial Lot
|0.01
|Starting base lot
|Grid Step
|200
|Distance between martingale levels
|Take Profit
|100
|Basket profit target
|Martingale Multiplier
|1.5
|Conservative growth factor
|Max Spread
|30
|Protection against high spreads
Summary
Three Pyramids EA is not just another grid or martingale bot — it’s a symbol of structured growth and intelligent risk balance.
Inspired by ancient engineering and built for modern trading, it stands firm when other systems crumble.
Let your trading foundation be as strong as the pyramids themselves.
Bonus :
I have been testing this strategy for three days. The profit results are exceptionally high, which, in my view, may not be sustainable. The drawdowns are significant but still within manageable limits. Provided the drawdown does not become excessive, I plan to go live in mid-January. I also hope the author will keep this product freely available.