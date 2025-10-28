Imagine the stability and symmetry of the Great Pyramids — perfectly balanced, unshakable, and built to last centuries.

That’s exactly what the Three Pyramids EA delivers to your trading account — a smart, stable, and strategic system that combines hedging, martingale precision, and adaptive scaling to withstand market turbulence and grow equity steadily.

Core Philosophy

Unlike ordinary grid or martingale systems that collapse under volatility, Three Pyramids EA is designed around balance and resilience.

It operates on a dual-layer structure — just like a pyramid — where every layer supports the next:

Base Layer (Hedging Stability): Simultaneous buy and sell entries protect against one-sided market moves. Middle Layer (Smart Martingale): Positions increase gradually based on real volatility and distance, not fixed steps — reducing risk of runaway lots. Top Layer (Profit Pyramiding): Controlled basket exits secure profit once a collective target is reached.

Advanced Trading Logic

Adaptive Martingale: Lot sizes adjust dynamically with volatility to avoid overexposure.

Smart Basket Management: All trades close as one when overall profit reaches your target.

Spread & Volatility Filters: Prevents trading in chaotic or widened-spread conditions.

Equity Protection: Built-in safety checks to avoid over-leveraging during strong trends.

Safety & Optimization

Works on any major forex pair , optimized for EURUSD & GBPUSD (Better with H1/H4 period ) .

Tested across multiple brokers and ECN environments.

Supports 5-digit and 3-digit pricing .

No need for indicators — all logic is built-in and self-sufficient.

Recommended Settings



Parameter suggested Value Description Initial Lot

0.01

Starting base lot

Grid Step

200

Distance between martingale levels Take Profit

100

Basket profit target Martingale Multiplier

1.5

Conservative growth factor Max Spread 30 Protection against high spreads



Summary

Three Pyramids EA is not just another grid or martingale bot — it’s a symbol of structured growth and intelligent risk balance.

Inspired by ancient engineering and built for modern trading, it stands firm when other systems crumble.

Let your trading foundation be as strong as the pyramids themselves.





Bonus :

You can check my other EA here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148684 .. I am pretty sure you will find it very useful