The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a large aggregator (constructor) of non-indicator strategies, where everyone can assemble their own trading strategy.





* The Expert Advisor is recommended for use on ECN accounts (5 digits) and on the EURUSD pair with the H1 timeframe.













The Expert Advisor uses strict SL and TP setting.

Test DEMO: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/978514













Expert Advisor parameters





Slippage - maximum level of slippage





OnOff ... - Enable / disable the strategy (1 = On \ 0 = Off)





Lot ... - Volume of open positions





TakeProfit ... - Profit fixing





StopLoss1 ... - Loss fixing





Volumes ... - The volume of the entry candles.