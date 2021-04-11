PatternVol EA

4.5
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a large aggregator (constructor) of non-indicator strategies, where everyone can assemble their own trading strategy.

* The Expert Advisor is recommended for use on ECN accounts (5 digits) and on the EURUSD pair with the H1 timeframe.



The Expert Advisor uses strict SL and TP setting.


Test DEMO:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/978514




Expert Advisor parameters


Slippage - maximum level of slippage

OnOff ... - Enable / disable the strategy (1 = On \ 0 = Off)

Lot ... - Volume of open positions

TakeProfit ... - Profit fixing

StopLoss1 ... - Loss fixing

Volumes ... - The volume of the entry candles.
Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.03.03 00:06 
 

Wowow impresionante EAs, los resultados son impresionantes. Ten un VPS veloz y un Broker con cuenta RAW visita mi perfil. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:20 
 

Good job.

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Stairs Storm
Alexandr Gribanov
3.5 (2)
Experts
Stairs Storm EA works on the principle of increasing the trading volume in a trend movement. The Expert Advisor must set SL and TP. Every day we try to improve the work of our advisor, therefore, over time, it will only get better. Stairs Storm shows excellent results in the tester for 5 years, not a single month in the red. Average profit from 10 to 50% per month. Recommendations We recommend placing the EA on ECN accounts, 5 digits. Currency pair EURUSD Time frame M5, H1 Min. Deposit
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Natalija Melnitsjenko
747
Natalija Melnitsjenko 2025.03.28 19:00 
 

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IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.03.03 00:06 
 

Wowow impresionante EAs, los resultados son impresionantes. Ten un VPS veloz y un Broker con cuenta RAW visita mi perfil. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:20 
 

Good job.

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