Important Note: The image shown in the screenshots includes two indicators: the “Suleiman Levels” indicator and the “RSI Trend V” indicator.



NEW UPDATE v 7.9:

A remarkable and special update for Mode #3, which is dedicated to detecting levels.

The Suleiman Levels indicator is a professional, advanced, and integrated analysis tool. With nearly 9,800 lines of code, it makes your analysis charts clearer than ever before. It is not just an indicator.

Powerful features of Suleiman Levels:

Yellow Boxes (Financial Flow Detection) –

Note on Yellow Boxes – “A completely innovative and exclusive feature of the indicator – discovered from scratch”:

Detects incoming financial flows from banks and institutions within specific candles. These boxes represent the decisive financial activity unique to this indicator. Two Colored Levels on the Chart – Unmatched Precision –

Note on Colored Levels on the Chart – “An innovative and exclusive feature of the indicator – discovered from scratch”:

A uniquely innovative colored level system that does not change its color. This is why the indicator was named after these levels – because they are original and exclusive – a genuine discovery. 3D Dynamic Trendlines –

Automatically detect trends using candle bodies or wicks. Fully customizable to suit your chart analysis preferences. Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines –

Smart lines that adapt to price behavior… Easily switch between candle bodies or wicks. Thick Colored Support and Resistance Lines –

Extremely effective for identifying key zones. Rectangles for Sensitive RSI Levels –

Highlight critical areas in RSI zones for enhanced clarity. Engulfing and Reversal Candlestick Patterns –

Detect major reversal signals using fully customizable engulfing candles. Advanced Cloud System –

Quickly assess chart positivity or negativity to make faster decisions.

Full Flexibility:

Easily modify colors, width, visibility, and settings for most elements.

Note:

The default settings of the indicator are not necessarily the best. All settings are fully customizable based on your experience. Personally, I use different settings from the defaults—specifically tailored to my own chart analysis preferences.

I recommend using it alongside the “RSI Trend V1” indicator, especially to confirm and match the colored cloud and arrow signals, as well as the importance of the Fibonacci indicator and its prominent levels:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132080



