Suleiman Levels

5

Important Note: The image shown in the screenshots includes two indicators: the “Suleiman Levels” indicator and the “RSI Trend V” indicator.

NEW UPDATE v 7.9: A remarkable and special update for Mode #3, which is dedicated to detecting levels.

The Suleiman Levels indicator is a professional, advanced, and integrated analysis tool. With nearly 9,800 lines of code, it makes your analysis charts clearer than ever before. It is not just an indicator.

Powerful features of Suleiman Levels:

  1. Yellow Boxes (Financial Flow Detection) –
    Note on Yellow Boxes – “A completely innovative and exclusive feature of the indicator – discovered from scratch”:
    Detects incoming financial flows from banks and institutions within specific candles. These boxes represent the decisive financial activity unique to this indicator.
  2. Two Colored Levels on the Chart – Unmatched Precision –
    Note on Colored Levels on the Chart – “An innovative and exclusive feature of the indicator – discovered from scratch”:
    A uniquely innovative colored level system that does not change its color. This is why the indicator was named after these levels – because they are original and exclusive – a genuine discovery.
  3. 3D Dynamic Trendlines –
    Automatically detect trends using candle bodies or wicks. Fully customizable to suit your chart analysis preferences.
  4. Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines –
    Smart lines that adapt to price behavior… Easily switch between candle bodies or wicks.
  5. Thick Colored Support and Resistance Lines –
    Extremely effective for identifying key zones.
  6. Rectangles for Sensitive RSI Levels –
    Highlight critical areas in RSI zones for enhanced clarity.
  7. Engulfing and Reversal Candlestick Patterns –
    Detect major reversal signals using fully customizable engulfing candles.
  8. Advanced Cloud System –
    Quickly assess chart positivity or negativity to make faster decisions.

Full Flexibility:

Easily modify colors, width, visibility, and settings for most elements.

Note:

The default settings of the indicator are not necessarily the best. All settings are fully customizable based on your experience. Personally, I use different settings from the defaults—specifically tailored to my own chart analysis preferences.

I recommend using it alongside the “RSI Trend V1” indicator, especially to confirm and match the colored cloud and arrow signals, as well as the importance of the Fibonacci indicator and its prominent levels:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132080




purcemputpcp
57
purcemputpcp 2025.03.18 05:21 
 

Good indicator with helpful support 👍

51
Zone William 2025.02.24 09:08 
 

I am completely satisfied with this indicator; there is effort and solid underlying content behind it. I am also satisfied with the creator; he is helpful.

303
David T 2024.12.23 06:22 
 

After only 1 day of testing and now seeing this during live market conditions I can already see that this performs as intended . The Engulfing signals do align with the trend and multi time frame confluence is suggested to go with the higher TF...can be used for scalping as well . Seller was every responsive and welcomed my suggestion for an update...looking forward to that if it can be implemented due to the already complexity of the original code. Even though I am 99% on MT4 this indicator made me use my MT5 terminal more and more as I see the potential in this indicator. Got the full version at a great price. Highly recommended

Time Candle Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (7)
Indicators
A special offer for a cherished occasion… Special price for a limited number of days to  my indicators Important Note: The image shown in Screenshots is of my 2 indicators, Suleiman Levels indicator and RSI Trend V indicator, including of course attached "Time Candle", which is originally part of the comprehensive indicator for advanced analysis and exclusive levels - Discovered from scratch "An original discovery" Suleiman Levels. if you like try Shock Pullback : https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
FREE
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Initial Welcome Price: $60 for the first 3 days ---> after which the indicator price will be: $120. Shock Pullback Indicator - A True Breakthrough in Market Analysis The Shock Pullback Indicator is a genuine breakthrough in detecting pullbacks and accumulation zones. Built on a completely innovative algorithm, it empowers traders to identify trading opportunities, track price movements, and detect pullbacks, accumulation zones, gaps, and breakouts with ease and absolute clarity. Key Features: St
RSI Trend V1
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
A special offer for a cherished occasion… Special price for a limited number of days. "RSI Trend V" Indicator is designed for trend identification and is integrated with Fibonacci to determine target zones and potential reversals. It includes bullish and bearish arrows that appear in potential price movement reversal areas. However, the key elements to focus on are: -Thick blue line - Uptrend -Thick yellow line - Downtrend -Green cloud above the thick green line -Red cloud below the thick yell
Data Historical Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Experts
IMPORTANT: THIS EXPERT IS FOR DATA HISTORICAL DOWNLOAD ONLY DOES NOT EXECUTE ANY TRADING OPERATIONS - Expert Advisor Function : To download historical data accurately, correctly, and quickly. - Need for It : Sometimes, we notice that certain indicators containing drawings, graphics, lines, and arrows behave strangely when placed on the chart or when switching between timeframes. The drawings and lines may move unnaturally on the main screen. This issue arises due to a lack of necessary data th
FREE
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Welcome price: 35  $ Pattern Head and Shoulders is ideal for traders seeking reliable pattern recognition, including both bullish and bearish Head and Shoulders formations, with integrated Fibonacci levels, neckline break detection, and early prediction techniques. A powerful MT5 tool for those who value technical analysis, and precision in identifying chart structures and trend reversals. Dual Detection Methods Method 1 – Classic Pattern Detection Detects standard Head and Shoulders pattern
Volume Liquidity Hunter Scalping
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Volume & Liquidity Hunter – Scalping is a professional-grade scalping indicator designed to track real-time volume surges and liquidity zones across multiple timeframes. It combines smart money concepts with live trading conditions, making it an ideal tool for precision scalping.. Whether you’re trading reversals, breakouts, or fair value gaps — this indicator helps you identify where real buying and selling pressure is concentrated. Real-Time Volume Detection Tracks tick volume spikes and com
I truly appreciate it. At the moment, I don’t have a group, as managing one requires time and responsibility. However, I think the idea of a group for sharing ideas is great, especially since using the indicator and Levels with certain trading and financial analysis methods, such as ICT or other, leads to very positive results.
