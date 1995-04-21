Cointegration Spread Indicator

🔍 Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5]

💡 What is Pair Trading?

Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one, and profit when they converge again.

It’s a statistical arbitrage method used heavily by hedge funds and institutions because of its low correlation to market direction and consistent mean-reverting edge. Now, this elite-level strategy is accessible to all traders — thanks to this pro-grade tool.

🚀 Introducing: The Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration

This isn’t just another ratio indicator. It’s a fully optimized, customizable, pair trading engine designed for discretionary and algorithmic traders looking to identify and trade profitable spread deviations.

🧰 What Makes It Special?

Built for Real Pair Trading
From day one, this indicator was designed with true spread logic in mind. Compare any two assets using price ratio or log-ratio, then visualize their relationship with rolling mean + deviation bands (±1 SD, ±2 SD). You instantly know when the spread is stretched and when it's coming back to equilibrium.

Fully Declared Buffers = EA-Ready
Every buffer — price ratio, mean, ±1SD, ±2SD — is exposed and clearly structured for seamless use in iCustom(). Perfect for developers who want to automate entries, exits, or build scanners. No hacks, no limitations. It just works.

Ultra-Customizable
Choose your own:

  • Trading symbols (Forex, indices, commodities, synthetics)

  • Timeframe (from M1 to Monthly)

  • Rolling window length

  • Ratio or Log-ratio view

Find & Scan Profitable Pairs Fast
With the ability to plug into any EA or dashboard, this tool helps you scan dozens of symbol combinations and quickly spot those that are statistically profitable. No need to waste time manually testing spreads — let the logic do the work.

Offers Market-Neutral, Non-Correlated Returns
Unlike trend-following or directional systems, pair trading strategies offer returns that are largely uncorrelated to market volatility or news. That’s why funds use them. Now you can too.

🧠 Who Is This For?

  • Traders building statistical arbitrage systems

  • Manual traders looking for mean-reversion entries

  • Quant developers who want clean, exportable logic

  • Anyone serious about market-neutral trading

Whether you're coding a portfolio of EAs or just getting started with pair trading, this indicator gives you everything you need to trade like a pro.

🎯 Summary

  • True pair trading indicator, built for real use

  • Hedge-fund-style statistical logic, no fluff

  • Fully iCustom-compatible for automated systems

  • Works with any MT5 broker and asset class

  • Makes complex math simple to trade

💬 Have questions or need help integrating it into your strategy?
Message anytime — I’m here to help you unlock the full potential of pair trading.

🔓 Statistical Arbitrage is no longer just for funds.
Start building your edge today — with the Spread Generator for Cointegration.

More from author
Elmex Moving Average algo
Olesia Lukian
5 (4)
Experts
Moving Average Crossover EA Introduction: The History of a Time-Tested Strategy The Moving Average Crossover strategy is one of the oldest and most respected technical analysis methods in financial markets, dating back to the 1930s when traders first began using moving averages to smooth price data. Richard Donchian, often referred to as the "Father of Trend Following," was among the first to popularize the use of moving average crossovers in the 1960s. This strategy gained further prominence w
FREE
Rsi Elmex
Olesia Lukian
Experts
RSI Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: The Science Behind RSI Trading The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978 and has become one of the most trusted momentum oscillators in technical analysis. What began as a manual calculation method in Wilder's book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" has evolved into an indispensable tool for traders across all markets. The RSI's power lies in its ability to quantify price
FREE
Bollinger Band Elmex
Olesia Lukian
5 (1)
Experts
Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: Harnessing Statistical Volatility Bollinger Bands, developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s, have become one of the most versatile technical indicators for identifying market volatility and potential reversal points. The indicator uses standard deviations to dynamically adjust band width based on recent price action, making it adaptive to changing market conditions. This Expert Advisor implements a clas
FREE
Real Quants Forex volatility catcher
Olesia Lukian
5 (1)
Experts
Real Quants Forex Volatility Catcher for MT5 Introduction Real Quants Forex Volatility Catcher is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. Developed through advanced machine learning and exhaustive data mining techniques, this system offers traders a robust strategy for navigating the complex terrains of the forex markets. With a commitment to rigorous testing that includes Monte Carlo simulations, walk-forward matrix optimization, and live execution valida
FREE
Elmex Flexible Grid
Olesia Lukian
Experts
Flexible Elmex Grid EA Version: 1.05 Author: Olesia Lukian  Type: Fully Customizable Grid Trading System Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Flexible Elmex Grid is a powerful and modular Expert Advisor designed to handle a wide range of grid trading strategies , from basic to advanced. Whether you're using Martingale, Fibonacci, or more subtle approaches, this EA has all the logic in place to support serious automation at scale . We built it to be general, solid, and customizable enough to cover
FREE
