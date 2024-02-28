Easy GOLD MT5

3.87
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity. There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD). 

Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store.

My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline


Why Use Easy Gold :

  1. It's an ultra simple to use and 100% automated EA, you just need to drag it onto the chart XAUUSD M10 and indicate the percentage of risk you wish to take per trade.
  2. The EA uses a stop loss on each trade to secure all trades for maximum account security.
  3. EA does not use risky strategies, grids or martingales.
  4. It's 100% free.


Please note:

For the best results, do the backtest with an ICMarkets account (Raw spread).


Robot Installation Guide

- Secure file settings (secure)

- Standard file settings (optimum)

- Optimized file settings (risk)


Functioning :

Completely autonomous, it is dedicated to intraday trading. Place it on an XAUUSD chart (10 minute time frames) and let it trade for you. It is an intraday, it carries out on average 10 to 20 transactions per month. The robot executes 1 or 2 transactions (A and B) depending on the market configuration and its analysis. You can start with an ECN/RAw account and a minimum capital of $500. Easy Gold has one particularity, it wins fewer trades than it loses but the power of its won trades is incredible. Test it!


    Features :

    • Currency/Index: XAU/USD
    • Minimum leverage: 1:500
    • Monthly profit target: 1 to 20%
    • Platform: MT5
    • Recommended deposit: $500 minimum
    • Account type: ECN/RAW account.


    Installing the robot :

    • Read the setting (2mins) before using the robot :  Robot setting
    • Slide the EA on the M10 ( XAUUSD ) chart


    Important points :

    • Use this expert only on the symbol XAUUSD periods M10.
    • The Expert Advisor (EA) works for XAUUSD Gold with (2 decimals).
    • Choose a VPS to host your robot (note that the MQL5 VPS may not be compatible)
    • Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets).
    • The  robot may not work with some brokers.
    • Please perform a demo backtest to verify proper operation.
    • Expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.


    Please note:

    My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

    My advice is:

    • Backtest the EA.
    • Read the user manual carefully.
    • Limit your risk.
    • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.


    I remain at your service if you need any help.

    I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

    Happy trading everyone.


    Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.



    Reviews 63
    Noah Carter
    33
    Noah Carter 2026.04.25 08:29 
     

    EA is good. Taking trades as per promised in the logic.

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4096
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:44 
     

    great product

    MLeesh
    122
    MLeesh 2026.06.11 16:10 
     

    quite good

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    Filter:
    fsaadah
    44
    fsaadah 2026.06.18 20:40 
     

    I tested it for one full trading day on a demo account. It doesn't seem to work.... no trades were made.

    MLeesh
    122
    MLeesh 2026.06.11 16:10 
     

    quite good

    Noah Carter
    33
    Noah Carter 2026.04.25 08:29 
     

    EA is good. Taking trades as per promised in the logic.

    liddle1975
    24
    liddle1975 2026.04.02 17:13 
     

    one trade in three weeks running not that good

    cannonbeachmoney
    30
    cannonbeachmoney 2026.03.25 06:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    1100115604
    24
    1100115604 2026.02.09 07:40 
     

    I tested it thoroughly. It's complete nonsense. First, I lost part of my deposit, then I didn't enter any trades at all, despite the wide price range. Basically, it doesn't work on gold.

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2026.02.09 08:20
    I'm sorry to read this, please check with backtests that the bot is compatible with your broker.
    I I
    37
    I I 2026.01.06 23:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    dyi
    16
    dyi 2025.12.28 01:08 
     

    It's a pretty good EA, but unfortunately, it doesn't perform well on XAUUSDc. When I backtested it on XAUUSDc, I only managed to open a few positions, and then no more. Could I have the strategy algorithm? Thanks.

    Emanuel533
    339
    Emanuel533 2025.12.27 20:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nezo Eliot
    1388
    Nezo Eliot 2025.12.04 02:17 
     

    In short:EasyGold works. Stable, predictable, and profitable. Thanks to the developer for the solid work

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.12.04 05:39
    🙏 Thank you for the stars
    [Deleted] 2025.11.03 03:55 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mikhail Petrov
    329
    Mikhail Petrov 2025.09.19 17:42 
     

    Не работает на Alpari на XAUUSD_i, очень жаль.

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.09.25 07:09
    Thank you for your feedback! Yes, I'm sorry, this can unfortunately happen. Sometimes it's incompatible.
    pablocesarmolanourrutia2
    14
    pablocesarmolanourrutia2 2025.08.04 17:06 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.08.04 19:18
    Hi, Thanks for the stars.
    Yes, it's a bot; it trades automatically.
    You must read the instructions before using it.
    youtube Baba
    18
    youtube Baba 2025.06.30 23:37 
     

    Indicator is great but the orders are not getting triggered is there is any to make that happens?

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.07.02 16:18
    Hello, yes sorry, this can happen, you should try with another broker.
    Lydia Kwarteng
    2219
    Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:57 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.13 12:01
    🙏 Thank you for the stars
    Benjamin Afedzie
    4096
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:44 
     

    great product

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.11 11:41
    🙏 Thank you for the stars
    FGarciaRam
    104
    FGarciaRam 2025.06.04 12:22 
     

    Instalei mas não abriu operações. Exclui.

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.04 13:03
    Yes, I'm sorry, the bot may be incompatible with some brokers. Try with ICMarkets.com
    Docsa
    16
    Docsa 2025.05.14 04:47 
     

    Dear Franck Martin! The bot is not working and I do not find the news filter. Please help me. I added you as a friend but I cannot write you a message.

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.05.14 07:07
    Hello, anyone can send me a message; just refresh the page if the link doesn't work. Regarding news filters, they are available on the paid version, see the link below. Then, the bot can take 1 to 3 days before opening a trade. It's waiting for opportunities. AGI Gold : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/113663
    [Deleted] 2025.05.06 04:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.04.19 01:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    190066
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.04.21 12:28
    🙏 Thank you for the stars
    1234
    Reply to review