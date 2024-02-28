Easy GOLD MT5

Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity. There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).

Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store.

For the best results, do the backtest with an ICMarkets account (Raw spread).

The EA uses a stop loss on each trade to secure all trades for maximum account security.

Robot Installation Guide

- Secure file settings (secure)

- Standard file settings (optimum)

- Optimized file settings (risk)





Functioning :



Completely autonomous, it is dedicated to intraday trading. Place it on an XAUUSD chart (10 minute time frames) and let it trade for you. It is an intraday, it carries out on average 10 to 20 transactions per month. The robot executes 1 or 2 transactions (A and B) depending on the market configuration and its analysis. You can start with an ECN/RAw account and a minimum capital of $500. Easy Gold has one particularity, it wins fewer trades than it loses but the power of its won trades is incredible. Test it!





Features :

Currency/Index: XAU/USD

Minimum leverage: 1:500

Monthly profit target: 1 to 20%

Platform: MT5

Recommended deposit: $500 minimum

Account type: ECN/RAW account.





Installing the robot :

Read the setting (2mins) before using the robot : Robot setting

Slide the EA on the M10 ( XAUUSD ) chart





Important points :



Use this expert only on the symbol XAUUSD periods M10 .

on the symbol periods . The Expert Advisor (EA) works for XAUUSD Gold with ( 2 decimals ).

Choose a VPS to host your robot (note that the MQL5 VPS may not be compatible)

Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets).

The robot may not work with some brokers.

Please perform a demo backtest to verify proper operation.

Expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.





Please note:



My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

My advice is:

Backtest the EA.

Read the user manual carefully.

Limit your risk.

Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.





I remain at your service if you need any help.

I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

Happy trading everyone.





Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.