WaveTrend Plus
- Indicators
-
Nguyen Thanh CongEmployed at a large financial institution with a burning desire to conquer the forex market
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 September 2023
WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection
Signal
Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line)
Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or when a bearish divergence is detected (red dashed line)
Click the GIFs below for more details on how to use this indicator
Very good. Thank you for sharing