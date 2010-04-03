Least Square MA MT5
- Indicators
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Illia ZhavarankauI program in MQL4 trading robots. I am looking for interesting people who are interested in this direction.
I run my blog https://botrader.org.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Least Square MA
Description:
The Least Square Moving Average indicator allows you to assess the direction of the market movement and its possible reversals. The indicator is a line that is displayed in the price window.
Input parameters:
LSMA_Period - the period for calculating the moving average using the least squares method;
Prediction - the number of candles used to construct the predicted moving average using the least squares method, provided that its rate (falling or growing remains);
Display_Bars - the number of displayed bars (if 0, all are displayed).
Can be used to determine:
- trend direction;
- identification of potential reversal points;
- placing Stop Losses or Take Profits.