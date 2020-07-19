Tops abd Bottoms: An effective indicator for your trades





The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it show possibles opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation.





This indicator provide to you more security and speed in making entry decisions.

Also test our FREE advisor indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53448