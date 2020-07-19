Tops and Bottoms Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 July 2020
Tops abd Bottoms: An effective indicator for your trades
The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it show possibles opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation.
This indicator provide to you more security and speed in making entry decisions.
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NOTE: This indicator does not guarantee profits or make promises of gain, it only provides information that helps the trader to make a better decision.
Inputs
- Bounce in Pips - Number of pips between the ends to consider the entry valid.
Excelente indicador! Obrigado por partilhar!