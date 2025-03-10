Algo Pumping
- Indicators
- Ihor Otkydach
- Version: 1.9
- Activations: 10
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy
Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable!
- Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance.
- Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to trade using my PUMPING STATION strategy.
- Pumping Utility: A special semi-automatic trading bot that will make your trading with PUMPING STATION as convenient and simple as possible.
P.S. Right after purchasing PUMPING STATION, message me personally, and I will provide access to all the additional resources!
How Does PUMPING STATION Work?
- Trend Control: Instantly determines the market trend direction. The trend is your best friend!
- Trading Signals: Handy arrows on the chart will show you when to enter a trade and in which direction.
- Clear Trading Goals: The indicator itself determines the best time to close a trade.
- Trading on Pullbacks: The built-in Bollinger-based price channel detects the end of a correction and signals the start of a new trend.
- Efficiency Analysis: The system will warn you if the current settings show weak results. Just adjust PUMPING STATION for maximum performance!
- Trading assets: I recommend those I’ve personally tested GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, AUDCHF, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDSGD
- PUSH and Email Notifications: Always stay aware of new trading opportunities, even when you're away from your computer!
- Multi-Currency Tool: Works on all assets — currencies, indices, stocks. No limits to your trading opportunities!
- Fund Safety: Your deposit is always under control, and thanks to diversification - your trading is safer!
Excellent indicator. I recommend it.