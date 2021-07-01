Dark Sprint
- Indicators
-
Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 4 July 2021
- Activations: 8
Dark Sprint is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong impulse on the current instrument.
Key benefits
- Easily visible sprint lines
- Intuitive directional arrows
- Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
- Easy to use even for beginners
- Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
- 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
- All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
- Highly customizable settings
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Recommended timeframes: All.
Recommended working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
- The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me
Parameters
- Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the indicator
- Atr Multiplier: atr multiplier value to filter out slow signals
- Impulse leght bars: Number of bars to be considered for the impulse
- Draw 3d lines: line type
- Line width: line size
- Up 1: Color 1 for bullish impulse
- Up 2: Color 2 for bullish impulse
- Up 3: Color 3 for bullish impulse
- Down 1: Color 1 for bearish impulse
- Down 2: Color 2 for bearish impulse
- Down 3: Color 3 for bearish impulse
- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Alert Additional text: additional text for alert
- Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
- Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.
A reliable and useful indicator which doesn't clutter up the chart with lines all over the place. The indicator lines can be used to work out a SL and TP. The developer is also quick to reply and is very helpful!