SuperTrend TV

Original supertrend indicator in Tradingview platform. Indicator type: Price Action indicator

Introduction: The Supertrend Indicator - Enhancing Your Trend Analysis. If you haven't yet found a Supertrend indicator with good graphics on the MQL5 platform, this is the indicator for you.

Overview: The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with valuable insights into the current and historical trends of financial markets. It serves as a valuable addition to any trading system, offering crucial support in understanding prevailing market conditions. It is important to note that while the Supertrend Indicator is a reliable tool for trend identification, it should be used as a supplementary element within your trading strategy. It is not intended as a standalone signal generator due to its reliance on historical price data and its limited ability to predict future trend changes. (Stay tuned for my upcoming post about the upcoming strategy.)

See more: New tradingview indicator: Order Block TV | Minimalist Price Action Strategy

Key Features:

  1. Trend Visualization: The Supertrend Indicator excels in visually representing the ongoing market trends, making it easier for traders to comprehend the dominant direction of price movements. It achieves this through the use of a dynamic line that follows the highs and lows of price action, providing a clear and intuitive representation of the trend.

  2. Customizable Parameters: To cater to a wide range of trading styles and preferences, the Supertrend Indicator offers customizable parameters. Traders can adjust the period and multiplier settings to fine-tune the indicator's responsiveness to price changes. This flexibility allows for better adaptation to various market conditions.

  3. Color-Coding: The indicator utilizes color-coding, typically with red and green, to distinguish between bullish and bearish trends. This color scheme enhances visual clarity and helps traders quickly identify the direction of the prevailing trend.

  4. No Repainting: The Supertrend Indicator is designed to be non-repainting, ensuring that historical signals remain unchanged. This feature provides traders with a reliable historical reference for analyzing past market movements.



Promising:

There will be a SuperTrend Pro indicator in the near future that will help clearly identify the market's four main trends: Upward, downward, sideways with a pattern, and sideways without a pattern.
    Don't hesitate to leave a 5-star review if you find this free indicator helpful. It will be an encouragement for me to release more useful free indicators in the future.

    Note:

    • If you have problems installing the product, please get in touch with me via the chat in mql5.
    • This is one of the indicators I converted from tradingview idea to mt5 platform, will continue to launch useful indicators on tradingview so let visit my personal page often to keep up to date with the latest news about this tradingview indicator collection. Wish you have a successful and favorable trading day





    Reviews 5
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2387
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 20:17 
     

    👍

    Richard Bethsold
    1354
    Richard Bethsold 2023.11.01 17:58 
     

    Awesome!!!!!!!! A useful addition to my strategy.

