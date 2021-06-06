PZ The Zone MT5

This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone.

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Easy to use and understand

Avoid trading flat markets

Deterministic indicator with clear rules

The indicator is non-repainting

It implements alerts of all kinds

A blue arrow is a buy signal

A red arrow is a sell signal

It has straightforward trading implications.

According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to maximize/double/triple profits when the market goes your way, namely, when momentum, acceleration and price confirm that you have strong trend or acceleration period. Armed with this information, you can add to positions aggressively. Please, note that this is a reactive indicator and signals are triggered after the price has already accelerated. It can be used to get into trends safely or adding to positions aggresively. For the record, it makes use of the following:

Alligator to find strong trends

AC and AO to identify trading zones

MACD to avoid trading exhausted trends



Input Parameters

MACD Fast: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator



MACD Slow: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

MACD Signal: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Jaws Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Jaws Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Teeth Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Teeth Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Lips Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Lips Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator

Alerts: enable or disable visual alerts, mail alerts, push alerts or sound alerts.

Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.