PZ The Zone MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 16 February 2022
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone.
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- Easy to use and understand
- Avoid trading flat markets
- Deterministic indicator with clear rules
- The indicator is non-repainting
- It implements alerts of all kinds
- A blue arrow is a buy signal
- A red arrow is a sell signal
According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to maximize/double/triple profits when the market goes your way, namely, when momentum, acceleration and price confirm that you have strong trend or acceleration period. Armed with this information, you can add to positions aggressively. Please, note that this is a reactive indicator and signals are triggered after the price has already accelerated. It can be used to get into trends safely or adding to positions aggresively. For the record, it makes use of the following:
- Alligator to find strong trends
- AC and AO to identify trading zones
- MACD to avoid trading exhausted trends
Input Parameters
- MACD Fast: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- MACD Slow: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- MACD Signal: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Jaws Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Jaws Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Teeth Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Teeth Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Lips Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Lips Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
- Alerts: enable or disable visual alerts, mail alerts, push alerts or sound alerts.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Einfach aber gut, man kann gut damit arbeiten, DANKE !!