Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5

4.9

Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough analysis tool in the chapter 11 in the book: Introduction to Price Action and Pattern Trading. This is a free tool and you can use this powerful tool for your own benefit at your own risk.


How to use

You can use in three mode.

  • Mode 1: The Fractals indicator by Bill Williams
  • Mode 2: The Modified Fractals indicator
  • Mode 3: Zig Zag indicator

To use Modified Fractals Indicator algorithm, set “Use Modified Fractals” = true.

To use for Zig Zag indicator algorithm, set “Modified Fractals” = false.

To use the original Fractals Indicator algorithm by Bill Williams, set “Use Modified Fractals” = true. Set N left = N right = 2.


Input Setting

1. Modified Fractals Setting

  • N left - N = number of bars counting to left
  • N right - N = number of bars counting to right

2. Zig Zag Setting

Use default setting unless you are familiar with ZigZag indicator.

  • ZigZag Depth
  • ZigZag Deviation
  • ZigZag Backstep

3. General Setting

  • Arrow Shift in Pixels - 10 = default
  • Use White Background Chart - true or false only
  • Enable sound alert - true or false only
  • Send email if peak or trough is found - true or false only
  • Send notification if peak or trough is found - true or false only


Trading Strategy Guide

Using Peak Trough Analysis is documented in the link below. It is highly recommended to read this article before trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750388

In addition, you can find the trading strategy guide from the links below:

Guide for Volume Spread Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750390

Guide for Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750344

Guide for Momentum Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750346

Guide for Supply Demand Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750386

Guide for Elliott Wave Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750343

Guide for Volatility Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750389



Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


    Reviews 21
    PipaliciousD
    96
    PipaliciousD 2025.05.26 18:09 
     

    The indicator is one of those hidden gems that does exactly what it promises—identify turning points in the market with clarity and flexibility. I love that it offers three different detection modes, which gives you the freedom to adapt the tool to your own strategy and timeframe. Yes, it does repaint (like most tools of this nature), but that’s not a dealbreaker—you’re not meant to trade it blindly. Used smartly, especially alongside other confirmation tools, it becomes a powerful filter to spot potential reversals, swing highs/lows, or wave structure formations. Setup is super easy, and the visual arrows make chart analysis clean and intuitive. For a free indicator, the value is outstanding. And if you’re into fractal-wave or price action pattern trading, this tool makes life so much easier. Whether you're a beginner trying to understand market swings, or a more advanced trader looking to fine-tune entries and exits, this indicator deserves a place in your toolbox. Simple, smart, and highly practical.

    Calogero Vella
    2476
    Calogero Vella 2024.03.21 09:01 
     

    Very helpful. Thanks a lot.

    Clemildes Horta
    287
    Clemildes Horta 2023.05.10 01:05 
     

    Excelente! Me proporciona muitos ganhos! Parabens!

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    Lifegoodqwe
    213
    Lifegoodqwe 2026.04.06 09:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    PipaliciousD
    96
    PipaliciousD 2025.05.26 18:09 
     

    The indicator is one of those hidden gems that does exactly what it promises—identify turning points in the market with clarity and flexibility. I love that it offers three different detection modes, which gives you the freedom to adapt the tool to your own strategy and timeframe. Yes, it does repaint (like most tools of this nature), but that’s not a dealbreaker—you’re not meant to trade it blindly. Used smartly, especially alongside other confirmation tools, it becomes a powerful filter to spot potential reversals, swing highs/lows, or wave structure formations. Setup is super easy, and the visual arrows make chart analysis clean and intuitive. For a free indicator, the value is outstanding. And if you’re into fractal-wave or price action pattern trading, this tool makes life so much easier. Whether you're a beginner trying to understand market swings, or a more advanced trader looking to fine-tune entries and exits, this indicator deserves a place in your toolbox. Simple, smart, and highly practical.

    Kran5
    814
    Kran5 2025.03.22 14:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Eduardo Sanchéz
    176
    Eduardo Sanchéz 2024.06.10 19:51 
     

    Buen indicador de mucha ayuda para el ususrio

    Calogero Vella
    2476
    Calogero Vella 2024.03.21 09:01 
     

    Very helpful. Thanks a lot.

    amin13eko
    434
    amin13eko 2023.07.13 17:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Clemildes Horta
    287
    Clemildes Horta 2023.05.10 01:05 
     

    Excelente! Me proporciona muitos ganhos! Parabens!

    Natal'ia Cherkas
    125
    Natal'ia Cherkas 2023.05.01 22:28 
     

    God

    Marinero
    308
    Marinero 2022.09.26 08:51 
     

    Perfect one.!!!!

    kevin E.
    80
    kevin E. 2022.09.02 01:46 
     

    This indicator is superb, very accurate and unique

    Pavel048
    331
    Pavel048 2022.06.09 11:03 
     

    Индикатор имеет смысл в настройках "зиг заг" Можно использовать пики и впадины зиг зага для ручного определения тренда, но то же самое можно сделать и с обычным зиг загом. Как определитель тренда пойдет, как точка входа - нет.

    Bwalya Tambule
    732
    Bwalya Tambule 2022.03.23 13:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    bergen288
    268
    bergen288 2022.02.11 02:09 
     

    Very nice indicator. It fits my trading style perfectly.

    33359
    82
    33359 2021.06.23 06:07 
     

    Не очень понятен для меня, не использую.

    Devonish
    3278
    Devonish 2019.09.13 11:46 
     

    Thank you for this. I use it with some of your other indicators which I purchased.

    Also, thank you for your continued support and development :)

    (Updated Version 1.5 just released)

    [Deleted] 2019.01.07 20:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Gennadiy Voltornist
    11909
    Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.29 19:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Daniel Andrejczuk
    5597
    Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 02:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Cayetano Martin Fernandez
    87
    Cayetano Martin Fernandez 2017.08.29 13:12 
     

    Fantastico indicador de fractales ..el mejor que he probado

    SidneyFX
    34
    SidneyFX 2017.06.28 22:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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