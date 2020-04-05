Basis Trader

SupertrendConfluenceEA

A self-contained Expert Advisor that enters on Supertrend crossovers confirmed by a simple moving average, then filters those signals through a configurable confluence of trend overlays. Signals are evaluated on bar close only, so the strategy does not repaint.

How it works

A buy signal fires when price crosses above the Supertrend line and closes at or above the confirmation SMA. A sell signal fires when price crosses below the Supertrend line and closes at or below the confirmation SMA. Before an order is sent, the confluence gate checks up to seven overlays. You can require every enabled overlay to agree (Unanimous), require at least N overlays to agree (Threshold), or disable the gate entirely (Off) and trade the raw Supertrend decision.

Default setup uses Threshold mode with 3 of 4 overlays enabled: Range Filter, SuperIchi, TBO, and Smart Trail. Heikin-Ashi bias, MACD regime, and Parabolic SAR are available but off by default. Optional counter-trend vetoes can block entries when an opposing exhaustion take-profit point or RSI reversal is present.

All indicator maths are computed inside the EA. Built-in MT5 indicator handles are not used, so Supertrend, ATR, moving averages, and overlays follow a consistent recursive calculation model across symbols and timeframes.

Risk management

- Position sizing: fixed lot, or percent of equity risked per trade (default 1 percent)
- Stop loss: Supertrend line at signal time, or fixed money targets in account currency
- Take profit: risk-reward multiple of the stop distance (default 2.0), or fixed money targets
- Break-even: optional move to break-even after N multiples of risk
- Trailing stop: off, ATR distance, or along the Smart Trail line
- Spread filter, session hours window, and day-of-week mask
- Daily loss limit as a percent of start-of-day balance
- Max concurrent positions and one-position-per-direction control
- Magic number isolation for multi-EA charts

Execution

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lot size, stop levels, freeze levels, filling mode, and margin checks are taken from the broker symbol properties. Orders are retried on requote and price-change retcodes within a bounded retry limit. No DLLs, no web requests, no external files.

Recommended starting point

1. Attach to EURUSD M5 or M15 on a demo account.
2. Leave defaults for a first Strategy Tester run.
3. If you want fewer trades, raise the confluence threshold or switch to Unanimous.
4. If you want more trades, lower the threshold or set Confluence mode to Off.
5. Set your risk percent and daily loss limit before going live.
6. Confirm stop loss and take profit land on the correct side of price in the tester before using real funds.

Inputs at a glance

Signal: strategy timeframe, Supertrend sensitivity 5.5, ATR length 11, SMA length 13, history window, warmup bars.

Confluence: Unanimous / Threshold / Off, threshold count, seven overlay toggles.

Vetoes: exhaustion TP points, RSI reversals.

Stops: SL/TP on/off, risk-reward, hard money targets.

Sizing: fixed lot or percent equity, lot cap.

Management: trailing mode, break-even, close on opposite signal.

Guards: max positions, one per direction, min bars between trades, max spread, daily loss limit.

Session: hour window and weekday mask.

Execution: magic number, slippage, order comment, retries.

Important

Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results. Always validate on a demo account with your broker's symbol conditions, spreads, and filling rules. Defaults are chosen so the EA produces trades in the tester; tighten confluence and risk filters before live use.

No grid. No martingale. One clear entry model with optional confluence filtering and professional risk controls.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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