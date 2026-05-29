MA Strategies EA mt5

MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below:

NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best.

Trade settings:

  • Lots- This is the lot size for opening trades. If this value is greater than zero, then fixed lots will be used.
  • RiskPercentage- The percentage of free margin to risk in a trade. The Lots setting must be left as 0 to use this setting instead.
  • TakeProfit- The fixed take profit valuein points. If 0 then no take profit will be set.
  • StopLoss- The fixed stop loss value in points. If 0 then no stop loss will be set.
  •  CloseOnReverseSignal- If set to 1 or true, then trades will be closed if a trade signal opposite the one that opened the trade appears.
  • WaitForCrossBarClose- A trade will only occur after the bar where the cross occured closes.
  • OneTradeAtAtime- If set to true, then only one trade will be opened at a time.
  • MaximumOpenTrades- If this setting is greater than 0, then the EA will be limited to a maximum of this number of trades open at any one time.

Settings for trailing stop:

  • AllowTrailingStop- This setting must be set to true if trailing stop is to activate.
  • TrailDistance- The trailing stop will be this distance in points away from the price.
  • TrailTrigger- The trailing stop will only start when the trade is at least this number of points in profit.
  • TrailStep- After the trailing is active, a new modification will only occur when there is at least a change of this points. This prevents too many trade modifications on every little price change and hence saves on memory usage.

Trading modes:

  • Ma1_On_Ma2_Cross- Trades whenever Ma1 crosses Ma2
  • Price_On_Ma2_cross- Trades whenever a candle closes above or below Ma2 and previous candles are above or below the Ma.

First MA settings:

  • Ma1period- Period value for first MA.
  • Ma1shift- Shift value for first MA.
  • Ma1method- Moving average method. Set 0 for simple, 1 for exponential, 2 for smoothed and 3 for linear weighted.
  • Ma1appliedPrice- Moving average applied price. Set 0 for close price, 1 for open price, 2 for maximum price, 3 for minimum price, 4 for median price, 5 for typical price and 6 for weighted close price.
Second MA settings:
  • Ma2period- Period value for second MA.
  • Ma2shift- Shift value for second MA.
  • Ma2method- Moving average method. Set 0 for simple, 1 for exponential, 2 for smoothed and 3 for linear weighted.
  • Ma2appliedPrice- Moving average applied price. Set 0 for close price, 1 for open price, 2 for maximum price, 3 for minimum price, 4 for median price, 5 for typical price and 6 for weighted close price.

Settings for filter MA:

  • ActivateFilterMA- Activates or deactivates the third or filter MA.
  • FMAperiod- Period value for third MA.
  • FMAshift- Shift value for third MA.
  • FMAmethod- Moving average method. Set 0 for simple, 1 for exponential, 2 for smoothed and 3 for linear weighted.
  • FMAappliedPrice- Moving average applied price. Set 0 for close price, 1 for open price, 2 for maximum price, 3 for minimum price, 4 for median price, 5 for typical price and 6 for weighted close price.
  • MagicNumber- Magic number for the EA. Must be different on each attachment only if attached to multiple charts of the same currency pair.

Settings for Time filter:

  • Enable_Time_Filter- Allow or disallow the time filter.
  • StartTimeGMT- If the time filter is allowed then the EA will only start opening trades after this GMT time.
  • EndTimeGMT- If the time filter is allowed then the EA will stop opening any more trades after at this GMT time.

DayFilterSettings:

If any of the days input is set true, the EA will be enabled to trade on that day and if false, the EA wont open trades on that day. All other functions like trade closing and trailing stop wont be affected.

In the EA, a buy signal or uptrend is when the first ma crosses the second MA upwards and if the filter MA is activated then the filter must be below the price too. A sell signal or downtrend is when the first MA crosses the second MA downwards and if the filter MA is activated then the filter must be above the price too.

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