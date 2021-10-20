Robo Bandas

The robot uses one of the most known and used indicators in the world





BOLLINGER BANDS





There are two trading strategies:

Upper or Lower Band Break and; Bollinger Band Entry.





Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals.





This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but manages only one position at a time.



The filters are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent.

EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance in Points.



In addition to the STOP LOSS configuration, 3(three) other ways to close an operation automatically, assisting in risk management.





Recommends:

Test your strategy on a Demo account.



It is important for the user to set up TAKE PROFIT, STOP LOSS, maximum position loss and maximum daily loss.



The investor should not forget to set the trading hours and only carry out DAYTRADE operations (open and closed on the same day).





If you are going to perform DAYTRADE positions, configure how many minutes before the end of trading time the robot will close the position.





It is important to check with your broker about the closing time of DAYTRADE positions and to set the end time with that time.





The Expert Advisor has a panel with the “CLOSE” button to be used in case of any unforeseen event in the market that makes you want to close your open position quickly.



Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst





WARNINGS





The buyer declares himself capable of: