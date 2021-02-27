Eye of Ra

5

Expert advisor based on a widely tested price action strategy

The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default.


ACCOUNT:

- This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account

- This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD

- Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe)


DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY

Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it might do in the future.

This EA analyzes a series of characteristic patterns that are used to identify the most likely price trend.

Additionally, the EA includes two technical indicators that filter false signals, giving this EA greater consistency in the analysis and execution of the strategy.

In order for the strategy used by this EA not to be copied, the parameters and indicators considered are not shown in the Back Test


PARAMETERS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR

The Expert Advisor includes the following parameters:


Magic number:

Timeframe:

Dashboard info:


Taking profits (Take Profit) is automatic and this occurs when certain circumstances occur in the signals monitored by the expert.


INFORMATION PANEL

The Expert Advisor incorporates an information panel on the screen where the following is displayed:


User account number:

Magic Number:

Expert name:

Expert Profit/Loss Summary:

Count of commissions paid to the broker:




Reviews 1
renex95
775
renex95 2021.05.15 09:38 
 

Ich habe es gekauft ,bitte füge noch die lots bis 15 hinzu

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renex95
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renex95 2021.05.15 09:38 
 

Ich habe es gekauft ,bitte füge noch die lots bis 15 hinzu

Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
7357
Reply from developer Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona 2021.05.15 10:12
Thank you for you comments!, I am goint to send you for free "Profits and Losses per Magic Number", I think that it is a very useful script!, Kind Regards!
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