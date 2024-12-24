LibrabisEA

Librabis EA is a robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Trend Filters: Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages.
  • Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management: Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade management tools.
  • Risk Management Options: Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing.

Recommended Settings:

  • Pairs: XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: Any, it work in individual timeframe.
  • Minimum balance of $500. Risk Management is always important! Do you test and adjust for your trading style.

For more information, including the set file and detailed manual, visit: Librabis EA Manual.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask, and I'll respond as soon as possible. Thank you!







