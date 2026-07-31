Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a mean-reversion approach on EURUSD, M15 timeframe.

The EA opens a position when momentum and trend-strength conditions indicate an oversold or overbought state. Each position is managed with a fixed take-profit target and a time-based exit if the target is not reached within a defined number of bars. The number of concurrent positions is limited by a risk setting.

The strategy was developed and tested using a chronological, walk-forward methodology across 19 years of historical M15 data, including out-of-sample verification. Backtest results shown in the product screenshots are historical simulations and do not represent real trading performance. Past results do not guarantee future results.

This product does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage techniques, and does not connect to any external service or third party.

Recommended: test with the Strategy Tester before live use. This EA does not use a fixed stop loss and relies on the time-based exit for risk management; position and risk sizing should account for this.

Inputs: lot size, maximum concurrent positions, magic number, slippage, retry attempts, retry delay.