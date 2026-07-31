Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion

Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a mean-reversion approach on EURUSD, M15 timeframe.

The EA opens a position when momentum and trend-strength conditions indicate an oversold or overbought state. Each position is managed with a fixed take-profit target and a time-based exit if the target is not reached within a defined number of bars. The number of concurrent positions is limited by a risk setting.

The strategy was developed and tested using a chronological, walk-forward methodology across 19 years of historical M15 data, including out-of-sample verification. Backtest results shown in the product screenshots are historical simulations and do not represent real trading performance. Past results do not guarantee future results.

This product does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage techniques, and does not connect to any external service or third party.

Recommended: test with the Strategy Tester before live use. This EA does not use a fixed stop loss and relies on the time-based exit for risk management; position and risk sizing should account for this.

Inputs: lot size, maximum concurrent positions, magic number, slippage, retry attempts, retry delay.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Cosmo Prop Guardian
Rafael Acevedo Gomez
Indicators
Prop Guardian — Daily Loss & Drawdown Monitor (Free) According to OneFunded's own published data, 78.7% of failed prop-firm evaluations end on a daily loss limit breach — not the overall drawdown. Most traders don't lose because their strategy fails; they lose because the one number that mattered wasn't on their screen at the right moment. Prop Guardian puts it there. WHAT IT DOES Live money-and-percentage tracking of both your daily loss limit and your maximum drawdown, side by side Translates
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