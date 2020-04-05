Smt Rsi Divergence Strategy

Smt Rsi Divergence Strategy is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, combining Smart Money Concepts (SMC) SMT Divergence with the classic RSI indicator to capture high-probability institutional reversal setups.

The EA identifies subtle market manipulation by tracking price divergence between correlated currency pairs (such as EURUSD and GBPUSD). When paired with momentum confirmation from the RSI indicator, it enters trades precisely at institutional key levels.

💡 Key Features

  • Smart Money SMT Divergence: Detects institutional accumulation/distribution across correlated assets.

  • RSI Momentum Confirmation: Filters out false breakouts using customizable Overbought and Oversold levels.

  • Fallback Protection Mode: Automatically adapts if correlated price feeds are missing, ensuring continuous execution.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Integrated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and automatic Lot Normalization for any account type (Micro, Cent, Standard).

  • Fully Automated: Executes trades seamlessly on new bar closes, avoiding intra-bar noise and slippage.

🛠️ Input Parameters

  • InpLotSize: Fixed initial trading lot size (Default: 0.1).

  • InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 300).

  • InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 600).

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique identification number for EA order management.

  • InpCorrelatedSymbol: The secondary correlated pair for SMT analysis (Default: GBPUSD).

  • InpUseSMT: Toggle SMT Divergence filter on/off (Default: true).

  • InpRsiPeriod: Lookback period for RSI calculation (Default: 14).

  • InpRsiOversold: Oversold threshold for BUY setups (Default: 35.0).

  • InpRsiOverbought: Overbought threshold for SELL setups (Default: 65.0).

📌 Recommendations

  • Currency Pairs: Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY) or Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: H1 or M15 for optimal signal frequency.

  • Account Type: Any broker with low spreads and Hedging/Netting execution.

  • VPS: Low-latency Virtual Private Server recommended for 24/7 automated operation.

⚠️ Important Notice

MQL5 Market products do not require complex setup. Simply attach the EA to your desired chart, set your preferred risk parameters, and allow it to run on a stable VPS connection. Test on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the strategy.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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