HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
- Indicators
- Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" for MT5 has been created to facilitate analysis at trade time. The HLC Bar was used by Richard Wyckoff and is currently widely used in "VSA" operations. Wyckoff found that using High, Low, and Close made the graph much cleaner and easier to analyze. The Indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" allows: # Change the bar width; # Leave the bar the same color; # And highlight the bar that opened and closed at the same price. Colors and width is easily modified in settings To use the indicator just drag it onto the chart.