HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff

The indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" for MT5 has been created to facilitate analysis at trade time. The HLC Bar was used by Richard Wyckoff and is currently widely used in "VSA" operations. Wyckoff found that using High, Low, and Close made the graph much cleaner and easier to analyze. The Indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" allows: # Change the bar width; # Leave the bar the same color; # And highlight the bar that opened and closed at the same price. Colors and width is easily modified in settings To use the indicator just drag it onto the chart.


Recommended products
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicators
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Indicators
Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
Indicators
Day Direction Scanner is an indicator that uses the direction of the current candlestick on the 1-Day, 4-Hour, 1-Hour, 15-Minute, and 5-Minute periods to determine the market's direction. When all the candlesticks converge in a single direction, the indicator indicates whether the day is bullish or bearish, or if there is no clear direction. It is useful for easily getting an idea of the market's direction during the day. Features: - Works on all currency pairs, indices, and commodities. - F
FREE
The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Is NOT
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
1 (1)
Indicators
One of the most famous phrases in the trading world is "The Trend Is Your Friend". Trading following the current trend is one of the most successful ways in terms of probability. The hard part of it is to recognize when the market is trending or not. that's the role of our indicator we called The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Is Not. Apart from its big name it is really easy to use and see when the market is trending or ranging. Through a little window of 3 colors you will identify if the mark
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RESULT for MT5 The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator is part of the Package Indicators group (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 helps you in reading price and volume. Its reading consists of assisting in the identification of effort x result in waves created by the graph. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 when the box is green means that the volume is in favor of the demand and when the box is red volume is in favor of s
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Indicators
A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilities
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Indicators
MACD Intraday Trend PRO is an Indicator developed through an adaptation made of the original MACD created by Gerald Appel in the 1960s. Through years of trading it was observed that by changing the parameters of the MACD with Fibonacci proportions we achieve a better presentation of the continuity of the trend movements, making that it is possible to more efficiently detect the beginning and end of a price trend. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to identify ve
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
Stochastic R
Antony Augustine
Indicators
Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Indicators
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
5 (3)
Indicators
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
NanoVolume Agression
Ciro Battesini
Indicators
Indicador que calcula o volume real e a porcentagem da agressão vencedora num determinado período de tempo. Podendo o usuário escolher entre as opções : 3 vezes por segundo ; 2 vezes por segundo ; 1 vez por segundo ; 1 vez a cada 2 segundos ; Exemplo 1: Se o usuário optar pela opção 2 vezes por segundo, o indicador vai mostrar na tela 2 vezes em um segundo a quantidade de contratos negociados (volume real) e quantos por cento a agressão vencedora foi superior a perdedora nesse período. Ou seja,
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Trend Everest
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
Trend Everest MT5 indicator is a trend following indicator that aids in decision making. It is based on the calculation of ATR that assist and the average hull. A key issue is that the Trend Everest MT5 nominee does not repaint, so you can backtest with greater confidence. When it is Green, UpTrend When it is a Red downtrend. Not that the Market is fractal, so the longer the graphic time, the greater its degree of assertiveness.
Segmented Volume MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Segmented Volume MT5 indicator was created to facilitate those who trade using price and volume analysis, VSA, VPA, Wyckoff Method and Smart Money System . Segmented volume works on any Market ( Crypto, CFD, Forex, Futures, Stocks... ) and works on any Chart time. See how easy your interpretation is: #Green: Volume much higher than the market average #Dark pink: Larger than average volume #Blue: Positive normal volume #Red: Negative normal volume #Pink: Low volume #Yellow: Ultra Low Volume T
Volume Zone Fractal
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
VZO Plus is an indicator that shows overbought and oversold regions based on traded volume. #When the indicator line is between -40 and -60 it is oversold #When the indicator line is between 40 and 60 it is overbought. Outside these regions, the market is following its natural path by inertia. Above the green line, it means that the market is positive, Another way to analyze the indicator is through divergence regions. When we have the bottom higher than the other in a downtrend or One bottom
VSA Smart Money
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The VSA Smart Money indicator tracks the movement of professional traders, institutional trades and all compound man movements. The VSA Smart money Indicator reads bar by bar, being an excellent tool for those who use VSA, Wyckoff, PVA and Any other analysis that uses price and volume. There are 10 indications that you will find in your Chart: *On Demand *Climax *UT Thrust *Top Reversal bar *Stop Volume *No Supply *Spring *Reversal Bottom *Shakeout *Bag Holding Using this indicator you will be o
Jac Trend
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The JAC Trend Indicator for MT5 was created to facilitate the identification of the market trend in an easy and agile way. # When JAC Trend indicator is green , we have a pre-trend to uptrend market. # When JAC Trend indicator is Red we have a pre-trend to downtrend market. # When JAC Trend indicator is gray , we have a sideways market without strength. That way you have all the sides that the Market can go to in a clear and objective way.
Z Score Plus MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
In finance, Z Scores are measures of the variability of an observation and can be used by traders to help determine market volatility. Z scores tell Traders whether a score is typical for a specified dataset or is atypical. Z scores also enable analysts to adapt scores from multiple datasets to make scores that can be more accurately compared to each other. # In practice, we have the ZScore with zero point and oscillations between 2 and 3 for ultra high high points and oscillations between -2 an
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
WAPV adh Supply and Demand
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator is part of a set of indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line the demand is in charge, when the red line is above the green line the supply is in charge. The more positive the green and red lines, the greater the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, th
WAPV adh Supply and Demand Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand Forex Indicator is part of a set of Indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Forex Supply and Demand Indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line demand is in command, when the red line is above the green line supply is in command. The more positive the green and red lines, the higher the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, t
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RESULT for MT5 The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator is part of the Package Indicators group (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 helps you in reading price and volume. Its reading consists of assisting in the identification of effort x result in waves created by the graph. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 when the box is green means that the volume is in favor of the demand and when the box is red volume is in favor of s
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as it was done by R. Wyckoff in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis, further improving plus operat
Weis Wave Double Side Alert
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as R. Wyckoff did in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis and has a breakout alert showing Who is s
VSA Candle Signal
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The VSA Candle Signal for MT5 is part of the toolset (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Its function is to identify the correlation of Price and Volume in the formation of the candle. Its creation is based on the premises of R.Wyckoff , a precursor in the analysis of Price and Volume. VSA Candle Signal for MT5 assists in decision making, leaving your reading clearer and more fluid. See the images below.
Force and Weakness Trading
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Forex is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) Toolkit The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Forex was developed to identify the Strength and Weakness of volume in an accumulated way. Enabling the vision of a panorama between price and volume. The Indicator can be used as an oscillator and as a histogram. As usual it has all the premises of R. Wyckoff's three laws when put together with the price: Cause and Effect, Effort x Result and Supply a
WAPV Force and Weakness MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Real Volume is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Real Volume was developed to identify the Strength and Weakness of volume in an accumulated way. Enabling the vision of a panorama between price and volume. The Indicator can be used as an oscillator and as a histogram. As a fantasy it has all the premises of R. Wyckoff's three laws when put together with the price: Cause and Effect, Effort x Res
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Chart for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount of pips
WAPV Full MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
5 (1)
Indicators
## If you are unable to use the demo version, please contact us by message. ## Operate professionally using WAPV Full and be able to track where is the big players money Imagine you have in your hands a tool that alone does the reading of the major Market Players, showing the best trading regions based on Price and Volume analysis. WAPV Full is a complete tool, 100% focused on R. Wyckoff's operational In addition to mapping market movements in trading waves, it also maps the Market by reading P
WA Order Block FVG bos MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
O  WA Order Block FVG bos MT5  é um indicador com base no estudo de SMC (Smart Money Concepts) criado pelo ICT Inner Circle Trader, eleplota no seu gráfico as informações de Order Blocks em 3 tempos gráficos diferentes, fair Value Gaps e Regiões de Liquidez além do BOS ( Break os Structures), tudo em um só indicador. Dessa forma você não precisa colocar essas informações de forma manual. Agora você tem tudo isso de forma automática em seu gráfico.
Livro Visual
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
O LIVRO VISUAL é uma ferramenta que auxilia na identificação de escoras e renovação de ordens, para quem opera Tape Reading ou fluxo no gráfico é uma excelente ferramenta. Porem ele funciona somente em Mercados Centralizados ou com profundidade nível 2. É de fundamental importância você saber que ele não funciona em Mercado de FOREX. Porem pode ser utilizado no Mercado da B3.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review