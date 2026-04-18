PipsPro Scalper Gold
- Experts
-
Hayyu Imam MuhammadWith over 7 years of experience in the financial markets, I have focused on developing structured trading strategies, optimizing systems, and building automated trading solutions. My approach is centered on discipline, consistency, and risk management. Through years of market experience, testing
- Version: 4.71
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 10
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product.
Published at 2026.04.18 | --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD.
LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087
Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!!
PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening any position, the EA applies multiple filters to identify high-quality trading conditions. Because of its strict entry requirements, it does not place trades every day. Under Strategy 1, the EA usually opens only a few trades per week in order to maintain a high level of accuracy and precision. This makes it well suited for traders who are patient and prefer selective, high-quality opportunities. However, trading activity becomes different when using Strategy 2, Strategy 3 or Beast Mode On, where Strategy 1, 2 and Strategy 3 operate together simultaneously without affecting each other.
EA Strategy Mode:
- [STRATEGY 1]
- [STRATEGY 2]
- [STRATEGY 3]
- [BEAST MODE ON] --> This mode is a combination of strategies 1 and 2 and will recovery each other and run independently according to their respective logic cores.
- Symbol: XAUUSD* | Timeframe: M1
- Minimum deposit: $200 | Recommended: $1000
- Raw account with minimum spreads
- Low latency VPS highly recommended
- Every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss! No Grid
- FP Markets
- IC Trading (CapitalPointTrading)
- TMGM
- Juno Markets
- Amillex
- Cross Connect - same ISP, building / rack with broker server if possible. (if you don't understand fell free to ask me). Example: Liquidity Connect (LC)
- Minimum same region with broker server
Backtest and learn how this EA works!
If you have any questions about PipsPro Scalping Gold EA, feel free to contact me.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading involves significant risk.
- Use proper money management
- Test on a demo account first
- Trade only with funds you can afford to lose
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
1-Month Review
I’m really satisfied with this EA, especially because it doesn't rely on a grid system and has predefined TP/SL (Take Profit/Stop Loss) levels for every trade. Even though it doesn't use risky, win-rate-padding strategies like grids, I still got a solid 80%+ win rate during my backtests on Gold (XAUUSD) 1M.
The developer is highly responsive and actively implements user feedback. Also, while some EAs are a headache to set up due to bloated settings, this one offers just the right amount of options, making it very user-friendly.
I’ve backtested a ton of EAs, and so far, none have performed as well as this one. (If anyone knows of a better alternative, I'm all ears.) As other reviews have pointed out, the trade frequency is relatively low, and there are definitely losing trades along the way. However, when you run long-term backtests, it shows a very clean, steady upward equity curve. I bought the EA and have been running it for a month now, and I’m currently up nearly 120%. Granted, there is no guarantee this kind of performance will last forever, but the results so far speak for themselves.
Everyone has their own criteria when choosing an EA. To sum up, I find this EA highly valuable based on the following points (though, of course, everyone's trading philosophy differs):
-It is not a show-off strategy that inflates backtest win rates like grid systems do.
-It focuses on quick scalping, which I believe significantly reduces the chance of the strategy blowing up.
-Every trade has a clearly defined TP and SL.
-The user settings are clean and straightforward. The developer is very responsive to feedback.