MACD all

MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc.

currently working on: Making a news filter.


It works on any symbol, but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I uploaded screenshots showing the backtest result using real tick data.

US100  4H timeframe Result:  | 1% equity risk | 2016-2024 |  80% growth | 15% max DD | (using real tick data).

This is with a 1% equity risk per trade; with a 2.5% risk per trade, it reaches a 378% growth with a 35% max DD, matching the same max DD you would have got if you bought and held the US100 in the same period of time but almost doubling the growth.


US500 4H timeframe Result:   | 2.5% equity risk | 2022-2024 |  64% growth | 7.9% max DD | (using real tick data).

Keep in mind that these results were obtained without optimization, so you can probably find a better setup by changing some and optimizing the settings, I also recommend you try it on other symbols an with different settings, and maybe you can find an even better performance.

These are the set files with the settings used on US100 and US500.

On this blog you can see how every aspect of the EA works:  MACD ALL (HOW IT WORKS).


