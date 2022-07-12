Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid





Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts.





What it does for you

Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together.

Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together. Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based system.

not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based system. Zone-aware entries: waits for confirmation in supply/demand areas before entering.

waits for confirmation in supply/demand areas before entering. Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: traders who want a structured grid that trades with context, not against it.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.