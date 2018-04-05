SMA Macd Grid EA

Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + MACD) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation.

It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.



It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself.

The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.



A news filter, filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in.