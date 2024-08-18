AW ADX based EA

The Expert Advisor trades according to the signals of the ADX indicator. The classic strategy of determining the trend by the values of PlusDi and MinusDi relative to each other is used when the trend is active, determined by the main line of the indicator. Trading is carried out in the direction of the current trend.

Problem solving -> Here / MT5 version -> Here  / Instruction -> HERE 

Advantages:

  • Configurable indicator signals
  • Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
  • Uses averaging if necessary
  • Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last one
  • Virtual TakeProfit
  • Has three types of notifications
  • Ability to automatically calculate trading volumes

Strategy:

The Expert Advisor works according to indicator signals ADX.

To open positions, three indicator lines are used: main, minus, plus.

The main line shows the intensity of the trend, that is, the activity with which the price moves.

And the other two lines indicate what the current trend is at the moment.

If the plus line is higher than the minus line, this indicates an uptrend at the current moment.

If the minus line is higher, it is an indicator of a downtrend.

When there is no pronounced difference between the lines, the market is currently in a flat, that is, there is no pronounced trend.

Signals:

When the value of the main line is higher than the minimum, and it grows up, this means that the current trend in the market is strengthening.

Buy signal - when the main line is above the minimum value, while it is growing, and the plus line is higher than the minus one.

A sell signal is when the main line is greater than the minimum value and it grows. In this case, the minus line is located above the plus one.

Input variables:

Main settings

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

Signals

ADX Timeframe - Indicator timeframe

Period ADX - The period for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades

Fast Applied price ADX - Indicator price used

Minimum Value ADX - The minimum value above which the main line must be in order to receive signals.

Grids settings

Minimum step between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Take Profit settings

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last one after the given number of open orders

Protection settings

Maximum slippage in points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber orders advisor

Comments of the EA's orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

Notifications settings

Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed


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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
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Fully automated trading robot.   The advisor works by strategy   t he   breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels , the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals .   In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Can be used on an
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AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
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Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
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