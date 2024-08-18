AW ADX based EA

The Expert Advisor trades according to the signals of the ADX indicator. The classic strategy of determining the trend by the values of PlusDi and MinusDi relative to each other is used when the trend is active, determined by the main line of the indicator. Trading is carried out in the direction of the current trend.

Problem solving -> Here / MT5 version -> Here / Instruction -> HERE

Advantages:

Configurable indicator signals

Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe

Uses averaging if necessary

Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last one

Virtual TakeProfit

Has three types of notifications

Ability to automatically calculate trading volumes

Strategy:

The Expert Advisor works according to indicator signals ADX.

To open positions, three indicator lines are used: main, minus, plus.

The main line shows the intensity of the trend, that is, the activity with which the price moves.

And the other two lines indicate what the current trend is at the moment.

If the plus line is higher than the minus line, this indicates an uptrend at the current moment.

If the minus line is higher, it is an indicator of a downtrend.

When there is no pronounced difference between the lines, the market is currently in a flat, that is, there is no pronounced trend.

Signals:

When the value of the main line is higher than the minimum, and it grows up, this means that the current trend in the market is strengthening.

Buy signal - when the main line is above the minimum value, while it is growing, and the plus line is higher than the minus one.

A sell signal is when the main line is greater than the minimum value and it grows. In this case, the minus line is located above the plus one.

Input variables:

Main settings

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

Signals

ADX Timeframe - Indicator timeframe

Period ADX - The period for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades

Fast Applied price ADX - Indicator price used

Minimum Value ADX - The minimum value above which the main line must be in order to receive signals.

Grids settings

Minimum step between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Take Profit settings

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last one after the given number of open orders

Protection settings

Maximum slippage in points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber orders advisor

Comments of the EA's orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

Notifications settings

Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



