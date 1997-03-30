Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4

ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy

ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions.

How It Works

This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with additional filters such as RSI divergence detection. The strategy generates buy and sell signals when the relationship between two SMAs (Fast & Slow) changes, aiming to identify trend reversals.

Key Features

SMA-Based Entry Signals – The EA uses a fast and a slow SMA to detect trend changes. A buy signal is generated when the fast SMA crosses above the slow SMA, while a sell signal occurs when the fast SMA crosses below.

RSI Divergence (Optional) – For traders looking to filter out false signals, the EA offers an optional RSI divergence detection mechanism. It helps confirm trade entries by identifying momentum shifts.

Customizable Trade Parameters – Set your preferred lot size, stop loss, take profit, and slippage to match your risk management strategy.

Time-Based Signal Delay – Control how frequently the EA places trades by adjusting the bars delay setting, preventing excessive trading in choppy market conditions.

Comprehensive Order Validation – The EA ensures all trades comply with broker conditions, including minimum and maximum lot sizes, margin requirements, and stop level restrictions.

Error Handling & Trade Execution Safety – The system includes built-in validation to prevent unnecessary trade execution failures. It checks market conditions before placing orders, ensuring robust performance.

Notification & Alerts

You can choose to receive alerts via notifications, sounds, and push messages to stay updated on trading activity.

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is best suited for traders who:

Prefer manual optimization and testing before live trading

Want full control over parameters instead of rigid preset settings

Look for a reliable moving average strategy with divergence confirmation

Need a customizable yet straightforward trading tool

Pricing & Purchase

ReversePro SmartSMA EA is available for $80. This pricing reflects its flexibility and the ability to integrate grid-based trading systems if desired.

