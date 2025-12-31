NO DLL NEEDED ! 🌀 DEMIURGO — The Market Architect 🌀

Demiurgo is more than an Expert Advisor — it’s a market architect, designed to build trades with precision, discipline, and adaptability. Named after the ancient concept of the Demiurge, the creator who shapes order from chaos, this EA uses layered Moving Average strategies, dynamic lot sizing, and time-based control to turn volatile price action into structured profit opportunities.





✨ Key Features

⏱ Controlled Operation Hours — Activate only during your preferred trading window with start/end hour settings.





💰 Flexible Risk Management — Customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, deviation limits, and maximum positions.





📊 Multi-Level Lot Sizing — Assign different lot sizes for Ultra, Normal, and Smooth signals.





🚀 Progressive Lot Increment — Automatically grow lot sizes daily, weekly, or monthly for compounding strategies.





📈 Triple Moving Average Strategy — Fastest, Fast, and Slow MA settings with full customization of period, shift, method, and price type.





🔁 Logic Controls — Invert signals, stop on inversion, or run standard mode.





🛠 Precision Engine — Magic Number and distance filters to ensure clean trade management.